Medical Grade Silicone Rubber Market Size to Reach USD 1133.27 Million by 2032 | Reports and Data

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the incidence of chronic diseases and age-related health issues

increased healthcare infrastructure investments and rising healthcare costs in emerging economies are expected to drive market revenue growth” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report from Reports and Data, the size for Medical Grade Silicone Rubber Market was USD 670.78 Million in 2022. It is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period.

The market's revenue growth is driven by the development of innovative silicone rubber products specifically designed for medical applications. These include Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and High-Consistency Rubber (HCR). HCR is commonly used in medical tubing and catheters due to its excellent mechanical properties and flexibility. On the other hand, LSR, which is a highly pure form of silicone rubber, is well-suited for medical implants and prosthetics because of its exceptional biocompatibility and biostability.

Moreover, the market is expected to benefit from increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare costs in developing countries. For example, the Indian government has implemented various programs such as the Make in India initiative and the National Health Policy to promote the use of medical devices and equipment in the country. These initiatives are likely to drive the demand for products made from medical grade silicone rubber in the region. Additionally, the growing needs of the healthcare industry for medical grade silicone rubber are anticipated to further boost the market's revenue growth.

Medical Grade Silicone Rubber Market Segments:

The historical data for analysis includes the years 2020 and 2021, while the forecast period spans from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used for measurement are in USD Million.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of various aspects, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The segments covered in the report are based on product type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

Under the product type outlook, the market is segmented into Liquid Silicone Rubber and High Consistency Rubber. In terms of application outlook, the market encompasses Prosthetics & Orthopedic Devices, Medical Tapes, Medical Devices & Components, Implants, and Others.

The regional scope of the market analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Overall, the report provides a detailed analysis of the medical grade silicone rubber market, including its current size, growth projections, and segmentation based on product types, applications, and regions.

Medical Grade Silicone Rubber Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Dow Corning Corporation introduced a specialized line of silicone rubber products tailored for medical applications. These products offer improved flexibility, tear strength, and biocompatibility. The range includes various silicone options suitable for medical device manufacturing and assembly.

Wacker Chemie AG announced in 2021 the expansion of its silicone rubber production facilities in South Korea to meet the growing demand for silicone rubber products in the region. The expansion aimed to increase the production capacity of medical grade silicone rubber to fulfill the rising requirements of the healthcare industry.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. unveiled in 2020 a new medical grade silicone rubber technology capable of withstanding harsh sterilization conditions while maintaining its physical and mechanical properties. This innovation aims to enhance the performance and reliability of medical devices and products.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. disclosed plans in 2020 to expand its production capacity of medical grade silicone rubber in Japan to meet the increasing demand from the healthcare industry. This expansion aimed to cater to the rising need for silicone rubber products in medical applications across the Asia Pacific region.

Medical Grade Silicone Rubber Market Competitive landscape:

The LSR segment is predicted to account for the largest revenue share throughout the forecast period due to its unique properties, including as biocompatibility, chemical resistance, and high-temperature stability, which make it suitable for a wide range of medical applications. LSR is commonly used in the manufacture of medical devices, implants, and drug delivery systems due to its exceptional durability, flexibility, and ease of processing. LSR is an excellent choice for complex medical applications because it provides improved performance and design flexibility.

The medical devices and components segment is expected to contribute the largest share of revenue during the forecast period owing to medical grade silicone rubber's unique properties such as biocompatibility, chemical resistance, and high-temperature stability. Medical grade silicone rubber is widely used in the healthcare sector for a range of purposes, including diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical treatments. Additionally, medical grade silicone rubber components and devices are highly durable, flexible, and easy to manipulate, making them well-suited for intricate medical applications.

North America is predicted to account for the largest revenue share throughout the projection period due to its established healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and increased adoption of cutting-edge medical equipment. Furthermore, the region's expanding senior population, higher prevalence of chronic ailments, and rising desire for less invasive treatments are driving up demand for medical grade silicon rubber. With the presence of leading medical device makers and high healthcare expenditure, the United States accounts for the greatest revenue share of the North America market.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global medical grade silicone rubber market include Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Bluestar Silicones International, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Elkem Silicones, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Quantum Silicones LLC, and KCC Corporation.

