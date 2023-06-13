Chromatography Reagents Market Growth Statistics 2023-2032: Global Size and Share Analysis by Top Manufacturers

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of Research & Development (R&D) activities in the field of genomics and proteomics and rising demand for personalized medicine

Chromatography Reagents Market Size – USD 6.00 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of mass spectrometry and use of bio chromatography” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the global market for chromatography reagents was USD 6.00 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow steadily at a rate of 5.3% over the projected period.

The Chromatography Reagents Market is experiencing significant growth due to its widespread applications in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverages, and environmental analysis. Chromatography is a separation technique used to separate and analyze complex mixtures into their individual components. The market for chromatography reagents is driven by several factors and influenced by various constraints. This article provides an overview of the chromatography reagents market, highlights the key drivers and restraints, explores the growth factors, and presents statistics from government organizations to support the analysis.

Chromatography reagents are essential components used in chromatography techniques to facilitate the separation and identification of target compounds. These reagents include solvents, buffers, standards, columns, and various other chemicals. The market for chromatography reagents is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for these reagents in drug development, clinical research, and quality control processes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the need for effective drug formulations, has propelled the demand for chromatography reagents in the pharmaceutical industry.

The solvents segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. Solvents are used in chromatography to dissolve and carry the mixture through chromatography column. Different types of chromatography use different types of solvents, depending on properties of mixture being separated and the desired outcome. Some common uses of chromatography include analyzing composition of a sample, purifying compounds for use in industry or research, and detecting and identifying impurities in a sample. Solvents are sub-segmented into High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)-grade solvents, GC-grade solvents, and others.

The adsorption chromatography segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Adsorption chromatography is used in the purification and analysis of organic compounds in pharmaceutical, chemical, and biotechnology industries, which is also used in examination of environmental and food samples. Adsorption chromatography is ideal for separation of polar or non-polar chemicals and may be used to separate proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, and tiny molecules. Normal phase and reversed phase adsorption are the two primary forms of adsorption employed in chromatography. Normal-phase chromatography employs a non-polar solvent as mobile phase and a polar adsorbent as stationary phase to separate non-polar substances.

The pharmaceutical testing segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Chromatography reagents are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for analysis and purification of drugs and other compounds. Chromatography is critical in ensuring safety of pharmaceuticals and used by pharmaceutical companies to measure and evaluate substances for contamination. Since their atoms differ slightly in space, chiral substances have two distinct forms, one type of chiral chemical has been shown to be hazardous. Chromatography can ensure that safe version of chiral chemical is distinct from the harmful form.

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Chromatography Reagents market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Chromatography Reagents market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Avantor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Kanto Kagaku Singapore Pte Ltd., Regis Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Tosoh Corporation, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., and Lobachemie Pvt. Ltd.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Buffers

Solvents

HPLC-Grade Solvents

GC-Grade Solvents

Others

Derivatization Reagents

Silylation Reagents

Alkylation and Esterification Reagents

Acylation Reagents

Ion Pair Reagents

Acidic Ion-Pair Reagents

Basic Ion-Pair Reagents

Others

Adsorption Chromatography

Partition Chromatography

Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Size-Exclusion Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Others

Gas Chromatography Reagents

Liquid Chromatography Reagents

High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Reagents

Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Reagents

Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) Reagents

Super Critical Fluid Chromatography Reagents

Thin Layer Chromatography Reagents

Paper Chromatography Reagents

Others

Pharmaceutical Testing

Biopharma-Biotech Applications

Research and Academic Applications

Water and Environmental Analysis

Food and Beverage (F&B) Testing

Petrochemical Analysis

Forensic Testing

Clinical Testing

Cosmeceutical Applications

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

