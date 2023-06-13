Laboratory Automation Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 6.39 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Laboratory automation systems meet rising demand by reducing manual work, saving time, and completing testing processes efficiently.

Laboratory Automation Systems Market Size – USD 4.26 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Laboratory automation systems have emerged as indispensable tools in the field of scientific research, transforming the way experiments are conducted and data is analyzed. These systems are designed to streamline laboratory processes, minimize human error, and boost overall productivity. By integrating advanced technologies like robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, laboratory automation systems have become crucial in research and development, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. The global laboratory automation systems market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several factors that are reshaping the scientific landscape.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/517

The laboratory automation systems market is primarily driven by the growing demand for high-throughput screening and analysis. With the rapid expansion of genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery, there is an increasing need for efficient and accurate processing of large sample volumes. Laboratory automation systems enable scientists to automate repetitive tasks such as pipetting, sample preparation, and data analysis, resulting in a substantial reduction in time and effort required. This not only accelerates the research process but also enhances the quality and reliability of results.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Laboratory Automation Systems market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux, and Abbott.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-automation-systems-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020, Tecan launched Rapid EZ DNA-Seq library preparation kit, which is an end-to-end solution for PCR-free generation of NGS libraries in just 2.5 hours. The kit uses Tecan’s robust enzymatic DNA fragmentation and DimerFree library construction technologies, which eliminates the need for tedious optimization regardless of input amount.

In August 2019, Agilent acquired BioTek Instruments. The acquisition helped Agilent to expand its presence and expertise in cell analysis as well as create a robust position in large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.2% in 2020. Key driving factors include rising focus on laboratory research and increasing funding by investors and international organizations.

Emergen Research has segmented the laboratory automation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Robotic Arm

Microplate Readers

Automated Workstation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Genomics

Proteomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics lab

Forensics

Others

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/517

Regional Bifurcation of the Laboratory Automation Systems Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Laboratory Automation Systems market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Laboratory Automation Systems market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Laboratory Automation Systems market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Laboratory Automation Systems industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/517

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

https://heraldkeeper.com/news/electric-vehicle-testing-inspection-and-certification-market-current-scenario-trends-comprehensive-analysis-and-regional-forecast-to-2028-2915511.html

https://heraldkeeper.com/news/food-thickeners-market-growing-at-a-cagr-of-5-6-will-hit-20-93-billion-in-2028-says-emergen-research-2915512.html

https://heraldkeeper.com/news/iot-in-education-market-size-industry-trends-business-opportunities-strategies-key-players-analysis-and-forecast-2028-2915513.html

https://heraldkeeper.com/tech/cleaning-robot-market-a-breakdown-of-the-industry-by-technology-application-and-geography-2915514.html

https://news.marketersmedia.com/data-fabric-market-size-worth-usd-7.72-billion-in-2028-emergen-research/89095566

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.