Star Magic Healing Presents Highly Anticipated Live Group Healing Events Across North America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Magic Healing is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Live Group Healing events, set to revolutionize the healing and personal growth experience. Led by acclaimed healer Jerry Sargeant, these immersive events will take place in seven cities across North America from July to August 2023. Participants will embark on a transformative journey like no other.
Part of a highly anticipated U.S. tour, Star Magic Healing's Live Group Healing events will captivate seven cities across North America. From the vibrant streets of Miami to the enchanting landscapes of Sedona, immersive Live Group Healing sessions will take place in Miami, Atlanta, New York, Calgary, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Sedona. Each city will host two days of life-altering experiences, except for Los Angeles, which will feature an exceptional one-day event. With each day being different, participants will have the opportunity to delve deeper into their personal journey.
These events provide a unique opportunity to witness the art of frequency in action, as Star Magic Healing combines the power of energy, intention, and visualization to help unlock one's limitless potential. Participants have found this to be a powerful platform for profound healing and personal transformation.
Guided by renowned healer Jerry Sargeant, these events are designed to create a ripple effect of personal transformation that positively impacts lives. By stepping into their highest frequency and embodying their most extraordinary version, participants become catalysts for positive change in the world. This goes beyond personal transformation, contributing to a collective shift in consciousness. Participants will immerse themselves in transformative Live Group Healing sessions, connecting with a potent and powerful energy that is aimed at resetting their entire system on multiple levels.
In addition, participants will have the opportunity to adopt a meditative breathwork experience that they can integrate into their daily lives. Love, the most powerful and magical weapon available to us, lies at the core of this transformative journey. Early bird prices are available, offering an extra discount for those who book both days of the event. Joining both days allows participants to experience The Past Life and Ancestral Trauma Healing, along with the Kundalini and DNA Activation, at an amazing discount.
Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to join the Live Group Healing events across the U.S. and Canada, unlocking the limitless potential within.
For more information on tour dates, booking, and securing your spot, visit starmagichealing.com. Space is limited, so act now and embark on a path of healing, empowerment, and personal transformation with Star Magic Healing.
RACHEL DARES
Rachel Dares PR
+1 714-718-9043
email us here