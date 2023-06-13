Resume Professional Writers Continues to Provide Services Amidst the Current Mass Tech Layoffs
Despite the recent major layoffs in the technology sector, the company continues to function and provide assistance to job searchers.TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The majority of US tech corporations has been laying off workers, which has been ongoing since January 2023. According to the latest tally of Crunchbase, “more than 146,192 workers at U.S.-based tech companies have been laid off in mass job cuts so far in 2023.”
As a context: Job layoffs usually happen if there isn't enough work to support a complete staff, and which can either be a permanent termination of employment (often done to save money) or a temporary one. In addition, a mass layoff occurs when a considerable portion of a company's workforce is eliminated quickly, frequently due to difficult economic times.
Crunchbase, mentioned above, states that due to the COVID-19 pandemic's mandated stay-at-home policies, several businesses, particularly those in the e-commerce industry, virtually quadrupled their workforce to match customer demand. However, they now discover that they have too many employees for the present economic climate.
Lending credence to the report, Alphabet, Google's parent firm, laid off around 12,000 people; Microsoft laid off around 10,000 employees; and Facebook parent Meta continues to lay off their employees. These tech companies, together with Salesforce, carried out the greatest layoffs in the last two years, affecting tens of thousands of jobs. While such figures are concerning, as of early April 2023, the total number of layoffs at these organizations represents just 8% of the total number of new recruits created during the pandemic.
In light of this, Resume Professional Writers (RPW), a top-rated resume writing company that employs specialist resume writers who are also career coaches, continues to offer services that can help job seekers with their job search needs. Those who were laid off by their company, as mentioned, can always seek assistance from RPW.
Because of the ongoing mass tech layoffs, RPW is more than committed to helping those who were laid off by offering their resume writing service, federal resume service, LinkedIn profile writing, CV writing service, and more. With these services, job seekers can up their game in applying for jobs and withstand the recent tech layoffs.
About Resume Professional Writers
Since 2000, Resume Professional Writers has been creating industry-specific resumes that are specialized to their customers' employment requirements. The resume writers at Resume Professional Writers are expert, qualified, and professional. To guarantee that they provide top-notch work products for each and every customer, they make sure that they use only the best resume writers. Based on customer input, they have consistently maintained an impressive 96% yearly satisfaction rating.
Steve Asprec
Resume Professional Writers (RPW)
+1 800-845-0586
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other