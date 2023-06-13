Pakistan Policy Institute sponsors events in NJ & Houston to reinforce Pakistan’s significance to U.S. foreign policy.
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Recently a misleading statement denying the archives of the State Department reports about the 1971 Pakistani war that led to the independence of Bangladesh was submitted. The report alleges that more than 2 million Bengalis of Hindu faith were massacred by the Pakistani military before the fall of East Pakistan ( https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CREC-2021-03-23/html/CREC-2021-03-23-pt1-PgE290.htm ), whereas the archives of the DOS reports much lesser casualties ( https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB79/BEBB5.pdf ). The DOS figure includes the total massacre of all ethnic groups including Biharis, West Pakistanis, uniformed forces, Hindus and the war related collateral damage without classifying the numbers of casualties in each ethnic group”, said Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, the Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA (PPI) that sponsored the New Jersey and Houston events to bridge gaps between the United States and Pakistan relationship.
He thanked Mr. Matloob Khan, the Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute for his tireless efforts in arranging the Houston event at a short notice.
Brigadier Retired Nasir Shafiq, Director of the Pakistan Army’s foundation on military history was invited by the PPI from Pakistan to be an academic participant in the discourse. Brigadier Shafiq presented documents in rejecting false claims as part of historical fact from the archives of Pakistan’s military history.
Congresswoman Sheilla Jackson Lee, a strong proponent of U.S. Pakistan relationship acknowledged the role of PPI in promoting bilateral interests. She awarded 4 Congressional recognition awards, viz, Pakistan Policy Institute USA, Dr. Gholam Mujtaba Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute USA, Mr. Matloob Khan Vice Chair PPI and Brigadier Retired. Nasir Shafiq for his engagements in the PPI discourse.
A meeting was arranged by Mr. Matloob Khan with State Representative Jacey Jetton to present the Pakistan version in bridging these gaps while promoting U.S. Pakistan relationship. Rep. Jetton’s father had been a friend of General Ayub Khan with deep understanding on the subject.
Ms. Joanne Herring, the American icon whose strategy along with Congressman Charlie Wilson led to U.S. victory against the Soviets in Afghanistan with the help of Pakistan. She was also the honorary diplomat for both Pakistan and Jordan during General Zia’s regime. She met the delegation on the request of Dr. Mujtaba and welcomed them to present Pakistan’s case before her. Ms. Heering promised to address the issue in her meetings with the proper quarters.
Earlier, a historical dinner-reception was held at Dr. Mujtaba’s residence in New Jersey last week which included the chief guest Congressman Thomas Kean Jr, Chairman House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee, top Jewish and Muslim leaders, His Holiness Baba Monde of Albania, Mayor of Closter John Glidden, Republican District President Harlem Oz Sultan, City Councilman Tony Latona and many other global leaders.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
