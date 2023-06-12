Colonial Flag is excited to continue the annual tradition of raising the American Flag on Flag Day
We invite the public to come and assist the naval sea cadets in helping us raise this magnificent 30’ x 60’ American Flag.
One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation evermore.”SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Our flag has been a source of inspiration and a rallying point for countless Americans throughout history. It has flown proudly over battlefields, symbolizing the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom. It has been raised high during moments of triumph and unity, reminding us of the strength and resilience of our nation.
— Oliver Wendell Holmes
This year marks Colonial Flag’s 45th year raising the flag.
Flag raising begins at 11 am on June 14th, 2023.
Location:
Colonial Flag
9390 South 300 West, Sandy, UT 84070
The public is welcome to attend; free hot dogs and drinks will be provided.
Remember the countless men and women who have sacrificed, fought, and served under our flag this Flag Day. Let us honor their commitment to our nation, their unwavering dedication to upholding the values it represents.
This is a great event, one that the whole family can enjoy.
Val Kelly
Colonial Flag Foundation
+1 801-562-0123
val@colonialflag.com
