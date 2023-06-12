STN#: BL 125591 Proper Name: Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Single Chain Tradename: AFSTYLA Manufacturer: CSL Behring GmbH Indication: For adults and children with hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency) for:
On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes,
Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes,
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.