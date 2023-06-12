STN#: BL 125591
Proper Name: Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Single Chain
Tradename: AFSTYLA
Manufacturer: CSL Behring GmbH
Indication:  For adults and children with hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency) for:

  • On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes,
  • Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes,
  • Perioperative management of bleeding.

Product Information

Supporting Documents