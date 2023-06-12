Submit Release
Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data at ASM Microbe 2023

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that three posters will be presented at ASM Microbe 2023 conference.

The hybrid conference will be held from June 15-19 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

Data to be presented include:

Presentation title: β-Lactamase Characterization of Baseline Enterobacterales Pathogens from a Phase 3 Trial of Sulopenem for the Treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

Presentation type/category: P002-AAR01 Surveillance of antimicrobial resistance in clinical isolates; β-lactamases (AAR-Friday-410)
Presenter: Steven I. Aronin, MD
Time/location: June 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT; Exhibit and Poster Hall B, C, D

Presentation title: β-Lactamase Characterization of Baseline Enterobacterales Pathogens from a Phase 3 Trial of Sulopenem for the Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Presentation type/category: P002-AAR01 Surveillance of antimicrobial resistance in clinical isolates; β-lactamases (AAR-Friday-417)
Presenter: Sailaja Puttagunta, MD
Time/location: June 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT; Exhibit and Poster Hall B, C, D

Presentation title: β-Lactamase Characterization of Baseline Enterobacterales Pathogens from a Phase 3 Trial of Sulopenem for the Treatment of Complicated Intraabdominal Infection

Presentation type/category: P002-AAR01 Surveillance of antimicrobial resistance in clinical isolates; β-lactamases (AAR-Friday-401)
Presenter: Sailaja Puttagunta, MD
Time/location: June 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT; Exhibit and Poster Hall B, C, D

These Posters will be made available on the Company’s website on the “Publications: Posters & Presentations” page under the “Our Science” tab once the conference ends.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

Investor Contact:
Judy Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
312-778-6073
IR@iterumtx.com 


