Apple Growth Partners is Named Among Best Employers in Ohio for 5th Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, OH, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has been named a Best Employer in Ohio for the fifth consecutive year by Crain’s Cleveland. AGP was ranked #14 among small and medium-sized companies, of which 37 businesses were named.

This is the fifth year Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland has published the Best Employers in Ohio list in partnership with Best Companies Group. Best Companies Group has been conducting this survey since 2006. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses.

Over the last decade, AGP has been deliberate in building a people-first culture that supports Healthy Growth®. The firm launched a flexible workplace program called AGP Anywhere during the pandemic and continues to invest in firm growth and culture-building. The firm has a renewed focus on recruitment, retention, and growth as a part of its Vision 2030.

Chuck Mullen, Chairman, shared, “Our roots in Ohio date back more than 80 years. It’s an honor to be recognized for building a business and culture that supports our people and clients and continues to evolve with the times. As we look forward to the future, Ohio is a wonderful launch pad for our continued growth in the Great Lakes region.”

“We are delighted to be named as a top employer for the fifth consecutive year,” said Erica Ishida, President. “Despite the increased pressures of a global pandemic, a market slowdown, and increasing competition for talent in our industry, we remain hyperfocused on building and sustaining a modern and purpose-driven workplace.”

If you are looking for an award-winning workplace, AGP is currently recruiting for a number of roles that can be found at https://www.applegrowth.com/careers/.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 80 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for high net worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 130 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, car washes, restaurants, and not-for-profits. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, exceptional service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

