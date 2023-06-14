Cheers for Charity: Westport Restaurants and Bars Unite to Offer Specialty Cocktails for a Cause

Kansas City's Westport Entertainment District - Where the Locals Go Kansas City's Westport District is a popular destination for socializing, happy hour, and nightlife. Harry's Bar and Tables features their popular Elderflower Gimlet with Tito’s vodka for the Cheers for Charity event in Kansas City's Westport.

Cheers for Charity event June 19-25th in Kansas City's Westport Entertainment District

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Westport, Kansas City’s bustling entertainment district, established 190 years ago, has had a tradition of coming together for a cause. Its week-long Cheers for Charity event, June 19th to 25th, features specialty cocktails from Westport’s famed mixologists and bartenders to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City.

Westport establishments are excited to showcase their creativity and mixology skills by crafting unique and delectable specialty cocktails, highlighting their mixologists' and bartenders' creativity and expertise.

Cocktail enthusiasts, foodies, and those looking to support a good cause can have fun trying the featured concoctions and enjoy walking along this historic area full of diverse restaurants, bars, and shops.

Participating businesses and their featured drink include:

-Beer Kitchen //Tito's Tropical Lemonade// 435 Westport Road (https://beerkitchenkc.com)

-Bridger’s //Bottle of Tito's// 504 Westport Road (www.bridgerswestport.com)

-Char Bar //Tito's Persephone// 4050 Pennsylvania Avenue (https://charbarkc.com)

-Fountain Haus //Sparklin' Tito's// 401 Westport Road (www.fountainhauskc.com)

-Gambal’s //Tito's Cherry Limeade// 4116 Pennsylvania Avenue (www.gambals.com)

-Harpo’s //Tito's Strawberry Lemonade// 4109 Pennsylvania Avenue (www.harposkc.com)

-Harry’s Bar and Tables //Tito's Elderflower Gimlet// 501 Westport Road (https://harrysbarandtables.com)

-Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar //Tito's Tonic // 4115 Mill Street (www.johnnykaws.com/johnnykawsyardbarwestport)

-Kelly’s Westport Inn //Tito’s Red Bull// 500 Westport Road (https://kellyswestportinn.com)

-Lotus //Bottle of Tito's// 421 Westport Road (www.lotuskc.com)

-Tin Roof //The Defender// 424 Westport Road (https://tinroofkansascity.com)

-Westport Ale House //WAH Lemonade// 4128 Broadway Boulevard (https://westportalehouse.com)

The specialty cocktails featured are new creations or selected from the establishment's most popular beverages. “Harry’s Bar and Tables will be featuring its popular Elderflower Gimlet with Tito’s vodka for the upcoming Cheers for Charity,” said Jeremey Roth with Harry’s Bar and Tables. “This event allows Westport to showcase all that it has to offer while giving back to an important organization. We invite everyone to join us and raise a glass for a great cause.”

Bridgers and Lotus will make a $50 donation when Tito’s Handmade Vodka is purchased using bottle service that guests enjoy at the table. Elsewhere, one dollar per Cheers for Charity specialty drink served will be donated.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings house tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is located between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south, and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. www.westportkcmo.com