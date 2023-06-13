Live Wildly Foundation and Florida State Parks Foundation announce partnership to support Florida’s state parks
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation and Live Wildly Foundation are thrilled to announce a transformational partnership to amplify and foster the conservation of the approximately 75 state parks and trails located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an 18-million-acre connected network of public and private lands stretching from the Everglades to the Florida Panhandle.
The Florida Legislature unanimously passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act in 2021, formally recognizing the Corridor and providing essential funds for state land conservation activities.
As part of the partnership, Live Wildly Foundation will:
· Work with Florida artists to create a collection of wearable designs inspired by Florida State Parks.
· Host state-wide park cleanup days.
· Encourage visitation to parks that provide public access to the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
· Host screenings of award-winning films, such as the National Geographic film Path of the Panther, and offer entertainment and educational events within key parks throughout the state.
Acclaimed nature storyteller Sara Sheehy this week will kick off the partnership with a tour of eight Florida State Parks within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Sara’s work will showcase a variety of experiences, including snorkeling, paddleboarding, hiking, tubing and wildlife viewing. The multimedia content series will appear on Live Wildly and Florida State Parks Foundation social media channels over the next few weeks.
In expressing their enthusiasm about this collaboration, Live Wildly Foundation’s CEO, Lisa Shipley said, “Live Wildly is thrilled to partner with The Florida State Parks Foundation to highlight the outstanding parks that provide public access to the Florida Wildlife Corridor,” and continues, “you don’t have to travel far to relax and appreciate wild Florida, it’s right there, in our backyards.”
The Live Wildly Foundation and Florida State Parks Foundation will also host a screening of the award-winning National Geographic film, Path of the Panther, as well as a panel discussion following the film, at The Lodge at Camp Helen State Park in Panama City on Aug. 31, 2023. Path of the Panther serves as a catalyst for understanding the need for connected land protection in Florida.
"This partnership with Live Wildly Foundation represents an exciting step toward expanding our conservation efforts and educating the public about the importance of preserving Florida's state parks. We look forward to working together toward a brighter, more sustainable future," said Florida State Parks Foundation CEO Julia Woodward. “Some of the most incredible habitats are found within Florida’s state parks, and highlighting those that are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor allows people to explore and appreciate the Corridor first-hand so they know what it is we’re protecting.”
"Everyone should experience the Florida Wildlife Corridor," said Chuck Hatcher, director of Florida State Parks. "We appreciate the partnership with Live Wildly Foundation and Florida State Parks Foundation to highlight not only these 75 parks, but all Florida state parks as a way to get outside and appreciate wild Florida."
###
The Florida State Parks Foundation: The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests. This project was completed by the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation.
###
Live Wildly Foundation: Live Wildly Foundation is a public visibility campaign to raise awareness of the Florida Wildlife Corridor; educate citizens on its value and importance to the state’s economy, ecology and overall way of life; and, to help jump-start a movement for its long-term protection.
Live Wildly Foundation and Florida State Parks Foundation invite individuals, artists, corporations, and organizations who share their vision to join this transformative partnership and support the critical work being done to safeguard and protect wild Florida.
###
