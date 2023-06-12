Submit Release
Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 24, 2023 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 12, 2023.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Dr. Khalid Islam 15,932,888 99.61% 61,730 0.38%
Mr. Adrian Haigh 15,931,496 99.60% 63,122 0.39%
Mr. Chris A. Rallis 15,931,887 99.60% 62,731 0.39%
Mr. Marco Brughera 15,935,618 99.63% 59,000 0.36%
Dr. Jodi Cook 15,932,047 99.60% 62,571 0.39%
Mr. Rostislav Raykov 15,924,786 99.56% 69,832 0.43%


Shareholders voted 99.25% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 99.13% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.

The Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq, and accordingly did not seek shareholder re-approval for the unallocated shares under its long-term equity inventive plan at this year’s Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Rosty Raykov
Chief Executive Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
T: (919) 636-5144


