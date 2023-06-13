Littledata Enhances Data Capabilities for DTC Brands using Meta, TikTok, and Pinterest

Leading Ecommerce Data Platform Expands Integrations to Empower Modern DTC Brands

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Littledata, a G2 leader in data for modern direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands on Shopify, is excited to announce the expansion of its server-side tracking to popular social platforms, including Meta, TikTok, and Pinterest. This move reinforces Littledata's commitment to providing DTC brands with exceptional customer tracking and collection capabilities to fuel their business growth and achieve remarkable marketing success.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, data has emerged as the lifeblood of businesses, particularly for DTC brands. Accurate and comprehensive data tracking is crucial for understanding customer behavior, optimizing marketing campaigns, and ultimately driving revenue growth. Littledata has recognized this need and has dedicated more resources to offering best-in-class data and analytics solutions to Shopify-powered DTC brands.

By expanding integrations with social platforms such as Meta, TikTok, and Pinterest, Littledata enables DTC brands to click-to-connect and effortlessly track valuable data from their customers' interactions across these popular channels. This enhanced server-side tracking capability provides brands with comprehensive insights into user behavior, campaign performance, checkout steps, and revenue attribution.

By seamlessly integrating with these social platforms, brands can now gain a holistic view of their marketing efforts and use these customer touch points to build accurate audiences for retargeting.

"We are thrilled to expand our integrations to include Meta, TikTok, and Pinterest" said Edward Upton, CEO and Founder of Littledata. "Our goal is to provide DTC brands with the most comprehensive and accurate data collection capabilities, empowering them to make informed decisions and unlock their full growth potential. With these new integrations, brands can effortlessly sync customer data with these popular social platforms and optimize their marketing strategies accordingly."

Littledata's expansion of integrations for server-side tracking on Meta, TikTok, and Pinterest reinforces its position as a leading data and analytics platform for DTC brands on Shopify. With a focus on empowering businesses to take action from their data, Littledata continues to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to its growing ecommerce customer base.

About Littledata

Littledata is a data and analytics platform specializing in serving modern direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands on Shopify and BigCommerce. The platform offers advanced data and analytics, enabling DTC brands to track and optimize their data effectively. With robust integrations and top destinations like Google Analytics 4, Littledata empowers brands to make data-driven decisions, maximize their marketing efforts, and achieve exceptional growth.