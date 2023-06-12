Fandomodo Adds Two Powerhouse Women to Executive Team

Seasoned investment and film executive Dominique Appleby joins as President, Film & TV and acclaimed Hollywood manager and producer McKenzie Van Dorne Rice is named Vice President, Film & TV Acquisitions; The hires bring a wealth of experience in film finance, talent management, and development to the boutique studio

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fandomodo Films announced today two new hires in key roles. Dominique Appleby was named President, Film & TV and McKenzie Van Dorne Rice is now Vice President, Film & TV Acquisitions.

“I’m so thrilled to add these powerhouse women who more than anything, share the same values and vision for what we are building at Fandomodo – content that can open hearts and minds, content that can change the world,” said Anthony Kaan, CEO of Fandomodo Films. “Dominique’s experience in finance and venture capital at both the major studio and independent levels, not to mention her own experience as a producer, will be invaluable to us. McKenzie brings an award-winning track record in film and television as well as a history advancing women, the LGBTQ, and people of color in the industry.”

Dominique Appleby began her entertainment career in the venture capital division of a small Hollywood studio and eventually became co-founder and President of Harmony Gold Finance, working with major studios on global packaging deals. The Safardic Egyptian-American has co-financed and bridge financed independent films and new studios (such as Radar, which brought the world Jumanji). Additionally, Appleby is a serial entrepreneur who has financed everything from life-saving pharmaceutical ventures to oil and gas. Within oil and gas, Appleby made it her prerogative to advance women in the field, and founded Latina Energia, SA in El Salvador along with the Latina Energia Humanitarian Foundation. More recently, Appleby served as Executive Producer for Season 7 of 23-time Emmy Award-winning The Bay and Executive Producer of Trees - a Planetary Treasure.



“I can’t wait to merge my creative and finance worlds in this new role with Fandomodo,” said Appleby. “Anthony and the studio are set to make the kind of impact I’ve devoted my career to making. This is going to be fun.”

McKenzie Van Dorne Rice is the founder of Liquid Studios Entertainment Group, an L.A.-based talent management and production company owned by women and representing over 100 film and television actors. She has produced numerous films and TV shows including the documentary Finite Water which has won top awards at film festivals around the world. In her role with Fandomodo, Van Dorne Rice will seek out content ripe for acquisition from artists and filmmakers that bring new perspectives and visions to the world.

“I believe that I have a responsibility through film & television to spark conversations that inspire action and ignite change for the better,” said Van Dorne-Rice. “Fandomodo’s values are reflected in its slate of groundbreaking film and television projects.”

About Fandomodo

Fandomodo is a boutique film & television development, production and financing company. Launched in 2017 as a BIPOC and LatinX owned/operated studio, it is focused on telling stories that haven’t been told, from those who’ve rarely been given the chance to do so. Recently announced projects from Fandomodo include a film trilogy from its Supernatural University franchise and the Untitled Calypso Project with Producer/Actor Carolyn Michelle Smith (The Chi, Russian Doll). More info at fandomodo.com .



