May AMK Report

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company results for the month of May 2023 include:

  • Platform assets of $96.4 billion at the end of May, up 10.9% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were $637 million in the month of May, up 5.3% year-over-year.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.95 billion, down 18.1% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 12.5% year-over-year to 246,654 at the end of May.
                                                      Change  
                                                      Mo. Yr.  
  May-22   Jun-22   Jul-22   Aug-22   Sep-22   Oct-22   Nov-22   Dec-22   Jan-23   Feb-23   Mar-23   Apr-23   May-23        
PLATFORM METRICS                                                          
Platform Assets (in $B) 86.9   82.1   86.3   84.4   79.4   82.8   87.1   91.5   95.8   94.3   96.2   96.9   96.4   -0.5% 10.9%  
Net Flows (in $M) 605   383   374   605   228   283   280   345   347   540   744   433   637   47.1% 5.3%  
CASH METRIC                                                          
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 3.60   3.70   3.60   4.48   3.51   3.49   3.27   3.54   3.32   3.32   3.19   2.87   2.95   2.8% -18.1%  
OTHER                                                          
Number of Households 219,160   220,172   221,104   222,110   223,098   225,103   224,983   241,053   242,572   242,826   243,775   246,570   246,654   0.0% 12.5%  
                                                           

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has approximately 1,000 employees. As of March 31, 2023, the company had $96.2 billion in platform assets.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


Primary Logo

