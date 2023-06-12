Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,275 in the last 365 days.

Oportun to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti Small Cap Conference and the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference.

Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, Jonathan Coblentz, will present and participate in investor meetings at the conferences.  Details for the conference appearances are as follows:

Sidoti Small Cap Conference
Oportun will participate in investor meetings on June 14th and 15th and will be conducting an investor presentation. The presentation will begin at 4:00 PM EDT on June 14th and can be accessed live at this link.

13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
Oportun will participate in investor meetings on June 21st and 22nd and will be conducting an investor presentation. The presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 AM EDT on June 21st and can be accessed at this link.

Links to the presentation webcasts will also be accessible in the “IR calendar” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website under “News & events” at https://investor.oportun.com. Replays will be accessible for an additional 90 days via the same links following the conferences.

About Oportun 
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 1.9 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $16.0 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped our members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
ir@oportun.com

Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
(650) 769-9414
usher.lieberman@oportun.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Oportun to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more