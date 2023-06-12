Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,029 in the last 365 days.

Inspirato to Participate at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced its Chief Strategy Officer, Web Neighbor, will participate in a panel discussion, Travel Made Easy: A Discussion on the Landscape of the Travel Tech Space, at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference, and will be hosting investor meetings throughout the day:

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference
Panel Discussion: Travel Made Easy: A Discussion on the Landscape of the Travel Tech Space
10:30am ET, Thursday, June 15, 2023
@Ease Hospitality
605 E. 3rd Avenue
New York, New York

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.    

Contacts

Investor Relations   
ir@inspirato.com     

Media Relations  
communications@inspirato.com   

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inspirato to Participate at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more