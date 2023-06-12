Governor Abbott Deploys Texas Wildfire Response Resources To Virginia

June 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that firefighters and support personnel from across Texas have been deployed to help with the ongoing wildfire response in Virginia.

"The State of Texas is proud to support our fellow Americans in Virginia as they respond to devastating wildfires in their commonwealth," said Governor Abbott. "Just as Virginia has been a good neighbor to our state in times of crisis, Texas is ready to offer the resources and personnel needed to safeguard Virginia residents and property. Stepping up to help those in need is part of the spirit of Texas, and interstate partnerships such as these help ensure our country is prepared to respond to any crisis that may arise."

Nineteen firefighters from a Texas A&M Forest Service Lone Star State Type II Initial Attack Hand Crew were deployed over the weekend to support Virginia’s response efforts to the Falls Ridge Fire, which is now an estimated 270 acres and 60 percent contained.

The hand crew is comprised of highly skilled and trained individuals from across all divisions of the agency. Hand crews support by removing burnable vegetation around the perimeter of a fire and may use drip torches to conduct tactical burn-out operations. They are also typically responsible for constructing firelines to contain wildfires. Hand crews can reach areas of the wildfire that local fire suppression resources and heavy equipment are unable to access.

The resources deployed to Virginia are in addition to Texas A&M Forest Service personnel supporting wildfire incidents in California, Idaho, Michigan, New Hampshire, and New Mexico.