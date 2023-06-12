Pastor Chris Hodges, Church of the Highlands Founder, Gives Talk at This Year’s ARC Conference

At this year's ARC Conference, Pastor Chris Hodges discussed the importance of ministry

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Chris Hodges, founder of The Church of the Highlands, was a keynote speaker at this year’s Association of Related Churches (ARC) Conference in Birmingham, Alabama. At the event, which took place from April 25 to 26, Hodges discussed the power of ministry.

The conference recently concluded after a successful two days of talks, worship, and fellowship with like-minded ministries from around the country.

It was attended by pastors, leaders, and future church planters from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. The ultimate goal of the conference was to help church leaders build relationships, network among each other, and provide insight into how churches can create cultures and communities that thrive.

The event featured inspiring talks from respected leaders across several denominations, as well as a powerful time of worship. Attendees also had the opportunity to connect with one another and access valuable resources that will help them in their ministries.

ARC is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. We are excited to see how the ARC Conference continues to impact the church and look forward to the future events.

About Pastor Chris Hodges

Chris Hodges, best known as the senior pastor of Church of the Highlands, a life-giving church with multiple campuses across Alabama and Georgia. He also is passionate about launching and equipping other local churches through his co-founding of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and founding of GrowLeader, a coaching network that trains and equips pastors and churches globally. He is also Chancellor Highlands College, a ministry training school committed to launching students into full-time ministry careers. Chris is a devoted family man, happily married to Tammy and proud father of five children in Birmingham, Alabama.

About The Church of the Highlands

Church of the Highlands is a welcoming and inclusive community of faith, where people of all backgrounds and beliefs can experience a fresh, enjoyable connection to God and one another. With a simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping every person live the full life for which God created them.

At Church of the Highlands, the emphasis is on developing a personal relationship with God rather than merely practicing religion. The weekend services offer a safe and engaging environment where both newcomers to faith and seasoned Christ followers can learn more about what it means to know God and grow closer to Him.