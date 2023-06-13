Find Success in the Age of Technology Driven Disruption
OpenExO Launches New Playbook for Digital Transformation
The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and traditional business models are becoming obsolete. This Playbook equips Org's with the necessary tools and frameworks to adapt, innovate, and thrive”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenExO, a leading global transformation ecosystem, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated “Exponential Organizations 2.0 | The New Playbook for 10x Growth & Impact.” This is the long desired second edition of the best selling Exponential Organizations by Salim Ismail. And this launch is not only a book but an AI Chatbot, RayK, to help people to query the book and get the most out of the insights that it provides.
The Launch took place online, providing organizations and individuals with invaluable insights and tools to thrive in the digital age. The launch recording is available at openexo.com/exo.
The Exponential Organizations (ExO) 2.0 Playbook is a comprehensive guide designed to help organizations navigate the rapidly changing business landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Packed with proven strategies, innovative frameworks, and practical methodologies, this playbook empowers leaders to unlock exponential growth and build sustainable success in the age of disruption.
"We are incredibly excited to unveil the ExO 2.0 Playbook," said Salim Ismail, Co-Founder of OpenExO.
Highlights of the ExO 2.0 Playbook include:
Exponential Organizations: Learn how to leverage disruptive technologies, agile methodologies, and exponential mindsets to drive rapid growth and achieve competitive advantage.
Purpose-Driven Transformation: Discover how to align purpose, strategy, and culture to create an organization that not only drives financial success but also generates positive societal impact.
Digital Transformation: Gain insights into the latest digital trends, tools, and strategies, and learn how to embrace digitalization to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive innovation.
Future of Work: Explore new ways of working, such as remote collaboration, distributed teams, and gig economies, and learn how to create an inclusive, flexible, and engaging work environment.
Innovation and Disruption: Unlock the secrets of successful innovation, understand how to identify emerging opportunities, and navigate disruptive forces to stay ahead of the curve.
This practical playbook serves as a roadmap for organizations to transform their business models, enhance their agility, and drive sustainable growth in a rapidly changing world.
Exponential Organizations 2.0 is for leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in transforming the world for a better future. Join the global community of forward-thinking individuals and organizations committed to creating a better, more resilient future.
About OpenExO:
OpenExO is a global transformation platform and ecosystem of 25,000+ change makers that help organizations and individuals navigate the world of exponential technologies and embrace the opportunities they offer. OpenExO provides a range of tools, methodologies, and resources to support organizations in their journey to becoming agile, innovative, and future-proof. With a network of people, coaches, consultants, and organizations, OpenExO empowers transformation and growth so we can all thrive in the digital age.
Unlocking Exponential Organizations 2.0