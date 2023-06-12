Gorman & Company Moves Up AHF Magazine’s Top 50 Developers Poll
Gorman & Company Named Top 10 Affordable Housing Developer of 2022OREGON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Housing Finance Magazine (AHF), a product of Zonda Media, announced their Top 50 Affordable Housing Developers of 2022, Gorman & Company is proud to place 9th in the recent national poll.
In 2022, the fully integrated platform of design, development, construction, and property & asset management allowed Gorman & Company to quickly pivot when financing and/or supply chain issues arose. Gorman’s collaborative community partnerships provided unwavering support through a volatile market, allowing Gorman & Company to rise to the challenge and remain focused on providing quality, affordable, and workforce housing to the communities they serve across the nation. Even in a challenging environment, Gorman & Company began nearly 1,200 new affordable housing units while completing construction on over 600.
“Gorman & Company takes great pride in being one of the nation’s leading developers of affordable housing, and we share this stage with some of the most impressive real estate companies in the U.S. Unfortunately, demand for new housing continues to outpace supply. Gorman & Company, and our industry colleagues, have the capacity to deliver even more units of much-needed housing; however, we are limited by the availability of housing resources,” Brian Swanton, President & CEO, said. “We will continue to work steadfast with federal, state, and local stakeholders to ensure our nation’s housing needs are met.”
Placing 13th the year before, Gorman & Company takes pride in their steadfast dedication to implementing innovative solutions to revitalize communities and building strong neighborhoods through collaborative, inclusive partnerships.
About Gorman & Company: Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations, and nonprofits. They specialize in affordable and workforce housing and revitalization efforts through collaborative partnerships. Headquartered in Wisconsin and founded in 1984, Gorman & Company has been recognized as one of the nation’s top “Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.
Melissa Badini
Gorman & Company
+1 608-835-5899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram