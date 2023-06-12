Submit Release
Edgio, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 26, 2023 deadline

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Edgio, Inc. (“Edgio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGIO) f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Horizon securities between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit claims that Edgio made misleading or false statements, or omitted important negative information, regarding the Company's business, operations, and future prospects. These alleged misrepresentations include: (1) treating the sale of Open Edge equipment as financing leases; (2) having significant flaws in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting that pertained to Open Edge transactions; and (3) the overstatement of revenue in certain timeframes.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

