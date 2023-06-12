Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market to Cross US$ 29.0 Bn Mark by 2031, Says TMR Study

Rapid adoption of wireless cardiac monitoring devices and continuous advancements in remote monitoring technology are generating significant business opportunities for companies in the cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market was valued at USD 14.2 Bn in 2021 and is projected to record a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Continuous advancements in technologies for remote monitoring system for cardiac signals, such as IoT technologies, is broadening the market outlook. Rapid incorporation of machine learning algorithms in cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices is likely to augment the market share.

Adoption of AI in these devices has the potential of early identification of arrhythmias. Surge in development of cardiovascular disease (CVD) prediction systems is leading to significant the market development. For instance, IoT system for self-diagnosis of heart diseases is generating significant attention among healthcare professionals and patients. Another instance is growing usage of mobile cardiac telemetry in outpatient settings in developing countries.

Surge in demand for portable devices for monitoring and diagnosis of intermittent arrhythmias presents lucrative business opportunities for medtech companies to tap into the market in the next few years. An analysis of market trends indicates popularity of wearable devices, such as wearable continuous ECG monitoring patches for the management of CVD is rapidly growing.

Key Findings of Study

Steady Technological Advancements in ECG Monitors: Based on product type, the ECG devices segment is projected to record rapid growth from 2023 to 2031. Considerable adoption of non-invasive and painless processes for the CVD monitoring and diagnosis of heart diseases and intermittent arrhythmias is propelling the segment. Rapid increase in utilization of wireless cardiac monitoring devices is expected to boost the market.

Key Drivers

Pressing need for early diagnosis of CVD is a significant driver of the cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market. Technological advancements in these devices help in reducing the AF burden and in effective treatment of arrhythmias in patients. Rise in the elderly population is enhancing prevalence of AF. Thus, rapidly aging population is anticipated to drive the evolution of the market.

Rise in need for long-term, non-invasive ECG monitoring is expected to drive the development of the cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America constituted a major share of 40.0% of the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices industry in 2021. Rise in prevalence of heart failure and rapid pace of adoption of novel devices to diagnose and monitor arrhythmias among patients in the U.S. are likely to bolster the market size in North America. High rate of hospitalization in AF is propelling the demand for CVD monitoring devices to diagnose/screen asymptomatic patient population. Early adoption of remote cardiovascular monitoring technologies in the region presents significant business opportunities to companies in the market.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record rapid growth due to rise in demand for advanced technology for early diagnosis of arrhythmias and treatment of patients with heart failure.

Competition Landscape

The market landscape is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on product line expansion, merger & acquisition, and strategic alliances to consolidate their market positions in the near future.

Prominent companies operating in the market are

• Abbott Laboratories

• Biotronik

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Hill-Rom Holdings

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronik

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Product

ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Event Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry



End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



