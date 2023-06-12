Charlie Walk, Aspen Artists

Walk This Way Podcast: Charlie Walk interviews famed Criminal Defense Attorney Donna Rotunno

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Walk is a well-known executive in the music, entertainment, and public speaking spheres. However, his highly rated podcast, Walk This Way, truly showcases his talents. Each episode features Charlie discussing a range of topics with experts in their respective fields, revealing practical insights that can transform listeners' lives. Recently, Charlie had an engaging conversation with Litigator Donna Rotunno on the topic of law and media manipulation. Donna's shared insights allowed Charlie to delve into the complexities of the law and how media coverage can impact the public's perception.

Donna Rotunno has become a well-known criminal defense attorney, especially in cases involving sexual assault, violent crimes, and murder. Her passion for the court began during her law school years when she excelled in courtroom classes. A professor suggested she should work at the State's Attorney's Office in Chicago, where she gained a tremendous amount of experience working as a prosecutor for over three years. Rotunno's ability to endure the constant pressure of the court helped her become a successful defense lawyer, which she has been doing for over two decades. Her experience on both sides of the courtroom gives her a unique perspective that she utilizes to provide her clients with the best legal defense possible.

Charlie Walk delved into the discussion of the intersection between media and the law in a recent Walk this Way episode. Alongside Donna, he reflected on the powerful influence social media holds. With the ability to control what is shared and what is hidden, social media plays a pivotal role in shaping the perspectives of the masses. The increasing control of governments on platforms like Twitter, Donna noted, is a rising concern that highlights the media's ability to sway narratives in favor of the powerful. The media, in her view, is controlled by large media groups, as evidenced by the stark contrast between stories covered on different news channels. Charlie and Donna's discussion thus opened up a window into the mechanisms at play in the media world, revealing the sway of external forces and institutions on the media's content.

In this episode, questions of media manipulation and the portrayal of individuals in the media were discussed. Charlie acknowledges that there are two sides to every story, but there are also instances where the manipulation is blatant and can negatively impact a case. Furthermore, the Times Up movement, which aimed to support individuals affected by sexual harassment and assault, faced its own challenges. Despite the good intentions, issues with finances and appropriate spending led to the resignation of the entire Times Up Defense Fund team.

Despite its relevance, the closure of #TimesUp received little attention in the media and required extensive research to uncover. These discussions highlight the need for a more nuanced approach to the media, where people are presented in a more balanced and fair manner.

Donna Rotunna goes in-depth into the stories of these cases in this episode of Walk this Way. This podcast isn't just an entertaining listen, but educational too. From an array of topics, such as music or personal development, you're bound to find something that you'll enjoy. And with its accessibility on all platforms, you can tune in at any time and in any place. That's not all - Charlie Walk's Walk this Way is the perfect medium to broaden your horizons and knowledge about the world. So, start listening and expand your understanding with the latest episode.

