Eyes of the World on Calgary as the Global Energy Show Brings Together Decision Makers to Lead Change for the Energy Industry

dmg events Welcomes Global Audience to Calgary for the 2023 Global Energy Show

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alta. Canada, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, ALTA - (June 12, 2023) dmg events presents the 2023 Global Energy Show being held in Calgary, AB, Canada from June 13 - 15, 2023 at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park, (20 Roundup Way S.E., Calgary, AB). The annual event brings energy executives, stakeholders, partners and thought leaders from around the world together under one roof. The Global Energy Show represents a fully-integrated and diverse energy sector and is the largest B2B exhibition and conference showcasing the next generation of professionals. The 2023 edition features an expansive exhibition, two conferences with over 300 speakers, six closed-door roundtable discussions, an awards gala with over 30 final nominees and indoor and outdoor exhibition space. Media are requested to register before June 12 HERE for a media pass granting full access to the event.

“We are excited to welcome over 30,000 participants to Calgary for the 2023 Global Energy Show,” says Nick Samain, Senior Vice President of dmg events.” The Global Energy Show is particularly significant this year as thought leaders gather to collaborate and generate imperative dialogue discussing tangible solutions that will support a cleaner, more secure energy future.”

This year’s event is hosted by Jesse Schewchuk, Founder and CEO of Modern Muse Media and has an impressive line-up of speakers including: the Honorable Premier Danielle Smith, Adrian Thomas, Country President, Schneider Electric; Alex Pourbaix, Executive Chair, Cenovus Energy; Bijan Agarwal, President ConocoPhillips Canada; Colin Gruending, Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines, Enbridge; Dan Balaban, CEO and Executive Chair, Greengate; Derek Evans, President and CEO, MEG Energy; Francis Bradley, CEO, Electricity Canada; Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Enserva; Harlan Bowers, President and COO, X-Energy; Herbert Krapa, Deputy Minister of Energy, Ghana; Jason Sharpe, President Natural Gas, ATCO; Katie Ellet, President, Hydrogen Energy and Mobility, NAM, Air Liquide; Kevin Krausert, CEO and Co Founder, Avatar Innovations; Margie Harris, EVP/Chief Human Resources Officer, Tellurian Inc;; Premier Scott Moe, Government of Saskatchewan; Rich Voorberg, President, North America, Siemens; Rick Carron, President, Superior Propane; Shannon Young, Vice President, Sustainability & External Affairs, Petronas; Stephen Buffalo, CEO, Indian Resource Council; Uwa Airhiavbere, Chief Commercial Officer, WW Energy, Microsoft; Wes Sylvester, Global Industries VP, Cisco; Yuliya Kovaliv, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada. To see the full list of strategic guest speakers please visit the website .

This year's convention will include several exciting and innovative events. Features include:

An interactive outdoor zone with exhibitors featuring heavy equipment, the Cowboys Beer Garden featuring live music daily and a test-track with CAKE high-performance electric bikes, with the opportunity to win one valued at approximately $17,000. The Official Global Energy Show After Party is at Cowboys Dancehall and open to all participants with a badge.

The party will be hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 with live entertainment by Calgary’s Tragically Hip tribute band, Trickle Down.

There are four interactive theatres on the exhibition floor, included in the visitor pass. The Equity Theatre powered by Young Women in Energy will highlight successes, challenges and opportunities for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The Future Forward Next Gen Theatre sponsored by SAIT will feature three days of full programming showcasing the reinvention of the energy industry. The Emissions Reduction Theatre hosted by the Methane Emissions Leadership Alliance (MELA) is back by popular demand showcasing the technologies and solution providers that monitor, measure and reduce methane emissions. The Plug and Play Innovation Theatre , in partnership with the global innovation platform Plug and Play, is highlighting companies that are driving change with innovation that needs to be scaled or accelerated for a cleaner future.

Global Energy Show Awards will be held on June 13, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The evening event is hosted by Cliff Prang, Professional actor, comedian, writer & producer, and will include a chef driven multi-course dinner, wine and high-caliber networking. Awards will be presented for Collaborative Trendsetter Award, Disruptive Digital Innovator Award, Emerging Clean Technologies Award, Emerging Leader Award, Excellence in Power Generation Award,

Innovation in Technologies: Equipment or Process Controls Award and Suzanne West

Environmental Excellence Award.

Young Women in Energy presents the Women in Sustainability: The ESG Imperative event where attendees will have the opportunity to hear from women who are leading Canadian energy companies towards a sustainable tomorrow. The evening includes a dinner and networking event on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, beginning at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $99 + GST or tables can be purchased for $699 + GST, and include a cocktail reception, a reception-style dinner service, two (2) drink tickets, plus optional purchase of table wine and an evening of high-caliber content and networking.

For more information on how to participate in the Global Energy Show, please visit

www.globalenergyshow.com .

-30-

Bob Sumner PARKER PR 1(403)875-4709 newsbob@parker.ca