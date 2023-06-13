SideHusl.com announces the "Find Your Hustle" Quiz
With hundreds of side hustle platforms, it's easy to get lost. This Quiz helps freelancers match their resources, interests and skills with good side gigs.
The side hustle world is constantly expanding. While that's good for people looking for additional ways to make money, it can also be overwhelming."LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A raft of recent surveys indicate that an increasing number of Americans are using side hustles to manage budgets ravaged by inflation and debt. For instance, the latest Deloitte survey of GenZ and Millennials found that 46% of GenZ and 37% of millennials have taken on either a part- or full-time paying job, in addition to their primary job, to make ends meet.
— Kathy Kristof, founder & CEO of SideHusl.com
But the side hustle universe has expanded dramatically over the past 10 years, with literally thousands of side hustle platforms now competing for freelance workers. That offers a wealth of opportunity for anyone looking for a side hustle. But it can be daunting to sort through all of the options.
SideHusl.com, a site that researches, reviews and rates hundreds of side hustle platforms, created a "Find Your Hustle Quiz" to simplify that process. The quiz sorts through more than 450 different side hustles to match freelancers with options that suit their interests, skills and resources.
"The side hustle world is constantly expanding. While that's good for people looking for additional ways to make money, it can also be overwhelming," says Kathy Kristof, founder and CEO of SideHusl.com. "The Find Your Hustle Quiz asks freelancers to make a few choices between the types of money-making opportunities that they're interested in to narrow down the options to just a handful of good ones for each person."
The quiz is based on the premise that there are three basic ways individuals can earn money with a side gig. They can work. Or they can rent or sell assets that they already own.
Consequently, the first question each quiz-taker must answer is which of those options they prefer. If, for example, a person doesn't have assets to rent or sell and wants to earn money through work, the quiz would ask whether they prefer creative, intellectual or physical jobs. Depending on the person's answer, the quiz will lead them down a path to further narrow the choices. In the end, the quiz may recommend tutoring, marketing, virtual assisting, dog-walking, project management, illustration, design, music or any one of dozens of other options. Each final quiz answer provides specific online platforms that the quiz-taker can then go to for their next steps.
"We are a free resource, supported only by advertising," says Kristof. "We hope to make the process of finding a side gig easier and fairer for the millions of people who turn to side hustles to make ends meet."
SideHusl.com is an independent website that researches, reviews and rates hundreds of ways to make money with flexible, part-time gigs. Kristof is an award-winning financial reporter, who founded SideHusl.com in 2018. Her goal is to make the often obtuse world of freelancing through online platforms more transparent and fair for freelancers.
