2022 SQM Award Winners Announcement
SQM recently held its 24th Annual Call Center Industry CX Conference & Awards Gala Event on May 18, 2023. SQM is pleased to announce their 2022 Call Center Customer Service Industry Award winners! These awards are considered North America’s most prestigious and sought-after call center industry customer service awards as they are based on voice of the customer and employee feedback.
SQM's Call Center Customer Service Industry Awards are based on a standardized approach for measuring First Call Resolution with all FCR benchmarking participants. Their standardized FCR measurement practice is considered the gold standard for measuring FCR consistently and accurately.
A special congratulations to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and Security Health Plan for their outstanding achievements!
The Call Center of the Year Award goes to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.
The Best Performing Small-to-Midsize Call Center Award goes to Security Health Plan.
Congratulations to Holly Abbott and Jesse Epting for their admirable leadership.
The FCR Leadership Awards go to Holly Abbott and Jesse Epting.
SQM wants to congratulate Raci Smith from Mr. Cooper and Jason Chapman from Regence BlueCross BlueShield Plans for their exceptional performances.
The Supervisor of the Year Award goes to Jason Chapman.
The Agent of the Year Award goes to Raci Smith.
For the full list of SQM's 2022 Award Winners, click here.
