TSI Launches New Certifier™ Pro Flow Analyzer for Biomedical Testing Applications

/EIN News/ -- Shoreview, MN, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated is proud to announce the release of the new Certifier™ Pro Benchtop Flow Analyzer, the latest addition to the company’s line of advanced biomedical testing solutions.

As a biomedical technician or field service technician for medical equipment manufacturers, it’s important to be able to quickly and easily test equipment and get trusted results. Flow analyzers must be reliable, accurate, and versatile enough to use on a benchtop or biomedical machine.

The Certifier™ Pro Flow Analyzer is a full-featured benchtop gas flow analyzer that combines high and low flow, pressure, and oxygen concentration measurements in an easy-to-use, all-in-one flow analyzer. The Certifier™ Pro utilizes TSI flow sensing technology that enables it to accurately measure flow over a wide dynamic range with fast response and low pressure drop.

The Certifier™ Pro Flow Analyzer is designed to offer high performance that fits into your equipment budget. It is built rugged to withstand biomedical test environments and regular travel, and its simple design and operation reduce instrument complexities and costs.

“We are excited to launch the Certifier™ Pro Flow Analyzer 4090, which was designed with simplicity in mind,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President - Product Management and Marketing at TSI. “The Certifier™ Pro’s familiar user interface and simple operation makes your biomedical testing easy.”

The Certifier™ Pro Flow Analyzer is ideal for testing mechanical ventilators, anesthesia delivery machines, oxygen concentrators, medical insufflators, oxygen blenders, and more. Its large color touchscreen display is mounted at an angle for easy data viewing, and it incorporates an intuitive user interface that’s simple to understand and operate. Additionally, you can save your configuration setups for different models under test and quickly recall the configurations at a later time.

For more information on the Certifier™ Pro Flow Analyzer, please visit tsi.com/certifierpro.

