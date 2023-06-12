Swisslog Healthcare Boosts Its Security Posture with Successful Completion of SOC 2® Type 2 Examination
EINPresswire.com/ -- Swisslog Healthcare, a global industry leader for medication management and transport automation solutions, has successfully completed its System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination on controls relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality, for its cloud-based management system.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2® Type 2 examination provides reasonable assurance to users about the suitability of the design of the company’s controls placed into operation along with their operating effectiveness against the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.
“While security, availability, and confidentiality should be a standard in the healthcare industry, it is important for Swisslog Healthcare to achieve and maintain this level of security in order to be competitive,” said John Chenoweth, Director of Product Security at Swisslog Healthcare. “Data security is an organizational priority at Swisslog Healthcare, and our recent SOC 2 Type 2 examination proves just that.”
Swisslog Healthcare has a history of obtaining compliance initiatives. These achievements are critical for ongoing success as clients are increasingly requesting data security standards as a condition of doing business. Swisslog Healthcare recognizes it would be at a disadvantage if it didn’t maintain its security posture.
“Our SOC 2 Type 2 examination is a testament to the work that every Swisslog Healthcare employee has done to consistently deliver the highest level of customer service, particularly including protecting our customers’ data and sensitive information,” said Jim Collier, Director of Global Applications, Infrastructure, Networking and Security at Swisslog Healthcare.
Swisslog Healthcare chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.
About Swisslog Healthcare
Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients' needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com. Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.
Erica Fetherston
