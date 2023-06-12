Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Mendocino County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in the town of Willits where residents who were affected by the February/March severe storms and flooding can get information on disaster assistance.

Those affected by the disaster can meet with recovery specialists face-to-face if they need help applying for FEMA assistance. They can also get answers to questions or follow up on their applications. Recovery specialists can also provide information on any rental assistance available or fax any requested documents to a FEMA processing center. They can also scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Specialists at the centers can also direct you to operators who can communicate in Spanish and many other languages by request. The centers also offer printed material in multiple languages.

Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

Residents don’t have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. They can apply to FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT daily.) If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. For an accessible video on how to apply, go to FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance. To locate a Disaster Recovery Center in your area, go to DRCLocator.

The address of the DRC in Mendocino County is:

Willits Community Center

111 E. Commercial Street

Willits, CA 95490

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday - Saturday

Closed Sundays

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available at the recovery centers to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans. These loans are offered to homeowners and renters, business owners and private nonprofits.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation specialists can share home-improvement tips and techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.