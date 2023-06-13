A Tour that Offers Answers to Tough Questions

A new tour helps participants with answers and insights about their lives while exploring the mysteries of Scotland and Ireland

“Travel can open up the soul in unexplainable ways, but traveling with a spiritual healer? Now, that can create miracles” ...” — Jenniffer Weigel, producer, The Jen Weigel Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Travel is its own reward, but combining travel in the mystical lands of Scotland and Ireland with a focus on the spiritual elements of these destinations through a healer who can tap into the seen and the unseen ... that is a tour of a different kind.Travelers seeking wisdom about themselves, their paths, their life’s purpose may want to join this fascinating trip through Scotland and Ireland and get more than a tour of history and beauty. Travel-in-Spirit is a new kind of tour opportunity that brings together like-minded explorers who are interested in the paranormal aspects of the world as well as the beautiful landscapes and compelling histories these destinations bring. Guests immerse in the inner realms of a travel experience while, at the same time, taking in the museums, castles, ancient cities and intriguing monuments that have endured through the centuries.A Mystical Journey to Scotland and Ireland is a one-of-a-kind trip with famed Long-Island healer, Pat Longo , that happens October 12-19, 2023.Longo will be a source of knowledge, assurances and insights for travelers in search of inner clarity as this small and customized tour moves through Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin and mystical destinations between, visiting storied castles, inns and landmarks. There will be guides and docents and bards to spin the histories of these not-to-be missed places. But this tour is like no other.Traveling with a healer brings new breadth to a travel experience. Time will be spent looking at realms noted for uncanny activity. And guests will have rare access to notable local intuitives as they travel through these legendary places.Pat Longo has been a sought-out healer and teacher for more than 30 years, working with famed mediums and gifted spiritualists along the way. She came to understand her skills in mid-life, when, at the age of 40, she learned the heat radiating from her hands was a force that could be contained, channeled and used. Today, she helps others tap into their own inborn gifts and also communicate with guides, forces and loved ones trying to reach them.Pat Longo’s celebrated book, “The Gifts Beneath Your Anxiety,” discusses how to focus and recognize the messages from beyond that need to be heard.In this Travel-in-Spirit tour, guests will not only have the chance to experience the spirits of sacred places and portals that are key to the lore of these lands, but also enjoy group workshops in the psychic arts with protection meditations, and personal readings during this energetic journey.As co-host, Jenniffer Weigel, Emmy Award winning journalist, author, and storyteller who has been exploring all things preternatural for more than two decades, will share her stories and insights. Her popular podcast, “The Jen Weigel Show,” attracts more than 15,000 downloads per week, and her SPIRITUAL SOCIAL CLUB – which meets both in person, and on Zoom, has connected paranormal enthusiasts from around the globe with sessions managed by known conduits in the healing and psychic arts.Weigel has authored four humorous and incisive memoirs about spirituality including her most popular, “I’m Spiritual, Dammit!,” which has been translated into several languages. Jen has more than eight books on Audible, and her latest -- “Intuition is Your Super Power” -- rose to the Audible best seller list in the winter of 2022.Travel-in-Spirit’s Journey to Scotland, Ireland and Beyond runs Oct. 12-19, 2023. Rates start at $6000 depending on number participants, single supplement on request.Information: Travel-in-Spirit.com, questions@travel-in-spirit.com.

Spiritual healer Pat Longo: She taught the 'Long Island Medium' and helps others hone their gifts