Dr. Eckstein Achieves Diplomate Status from the American Board of Sleep and Breathing

Dr. Eckstein, the founder of E-Dental in Seminole, Florida, has been certified as a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep and Breathing.

SEMINOLE, FLORIDA, USA, June 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Eckstein has officially become a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep and Breathing (ABSB). This board certification designates his as one of the few Seminole, Florida, dental services to show exceptional skill and knowledge in the provision of oral appliance therapy for sleep and breathing disorders.“Over 22 million Americans suffer from a lack of sleep, many due to sleep apnea and related conditions,” explained Dr. Eckstein. “That puts them at risk for heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and even sudden death. My focus on sleep medicine allows us to treat these conditions and improve our patients’ health, often dramatically.”About Sleep Disordered BreathingObstructive sleep-disordered breathing affects over 22 million Americans. This is something of a catch-all term that includes many different disorders, including:Obstructive sleep apneaCentral sleep apneaHypopneaHypoxemiaSleep related bruxism (clenching and grinding)It can be marked by snoring, as well as cessations in breathing while sleeping. It can also lead to restless sleep, mouth breathing, and the hallmark apneas. Other symptoms can include:Daytime headacheSore throatDaytime sleepinessDaytime fatigueCognitive deficitsIf left untreated, sleep-disordered breathing can lead to obesity, loss of concentration, impaired memory, dementia, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, and sudden death.About the ABSBThe American Board of Sleep and Breathing is a collective of contributors drawn from three separate specialties: dentists, physicians, and sleep technicians. Each contributor provides their experience and expertise in evaluating dentists seeking recognition of their education and skill in sleep medicine and/or expertise in the provision of oral appliance therapy for sleep and breathing disorders.All diploma candidates must meet stringent guidelines, including state licensure, proof of at least 50 hours of continuing education within the dental sleep medicine space in the previous two years, attendance of the Diplomate Review, successful completion of a 100-question written exam, and an oral exam.About Dr. EcksteinDr. Eckstein is the founder of E-Dental , a leading Seminole, Florida, dental care facility. Before that, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Physiology from the University of Pittsburgh, then completed his DMD degree at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He completed his residency in Tampa before founding his Seminole, Florida family and cosmetic dentistry practice.Today, Dr. Eckstein operates a state-of-the-art Seminole, Florida, dental care practice designed to help patients with all aspects of dental health, as well as sleep health. It was his passion for educating patients about the impact of snoring, sleep apnea, and nasal obstruction on their lives that led him to offer groundbreaking treatment options, such as CPAP therapy, and the Vivos DNA and MRNA Appliance systems and the new POD (preventive oral device) to treat TMD as well as MADs – Mandibular Advancement Devices.“My goal is to help our patients live happy, healthy lives by treating not just oral health conditions, but sleep-disordered breathing through advanced technology that can reposition and redevelop the anatomy of the head and neck, including the airway, to eliminate these risks,” explained Dr. Eckstein.To learn more about Dr. Eckstein’s Seminole, Florida, dental care facility or the available sleep-disordered breathing treatments, visit https://www.edentalonline.com About E-DentalE-Dental is a state-of-the-art dental practice dedicated to helping patients enjoy healthy, beautiful teeth. From clear braces and dental veneers to complete smile makeovers and same-day porcelain crowns, implant dentistry, and soft tissue management therapy, the E-Dental team headed by Dr. Eckstein provides the dental services necessary to transform any smile.