Sneedville Man Indicted, Accused of Threatening Public Officials

HANCOCK COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into threats made against public officials has resulted in the indictment of a Sneedville man.

In January, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving Marty Ray Rouse (DOB: 11/30/77). During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Rouse made statements threatening to harm the Hancock County Sheriff and an investigator with the District Attorney General’s Office.

Today, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Rouse with two counts of Retaliation. Today, he was served in the Hancock County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.