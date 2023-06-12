Author Jeffrey Estrella Unveils a Time-Traveling Epic in His Debut Novel ‘’The Time Stone’’
EINPresswire.com/ -- An acclaimed author Jeffrey Estrella has seized the attention of his audience with his first novel, “The Time Stone.” This science fiction is said to be jam-packed with exciting adventures, promising to take readers on a mesmerizing voyage across time and space.
In “The Time Stone,” Estrella introduces a band of misfit heroes from many walks of life who, after discovering an ancient extraterrestrial transportation device, embark on the greatest adventure ever undertaken by humanity.
Following the four main characters as they search for answers and a route back home across time is like being swept up in a vortex of compelling happenings. They have no idea that their adventure will help them solve ancient riddles and avert future apocalyptic disasters.
As the characters face the grave consequences of their deeds, Estrella deftly interweaves aspects of suspense, mystery, and introspection. These characters’ struggles push them to the brink of self-discovery, where they face their greatest fears and learn about their latent powers.
With a published poem and an honorable mention in a young playwright’s contest under his belt, Estrella’s diverse talent shines through in his first novel. He holds a J.D. from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.
“The Time Stone” is the first book in what Jeffrey Estrella hopes will be a fascinating series, and he is excited to share it with readers. This book presents a wild voyage across time and space and examines the limitless potential of the human spirit for exploration and discovery.
Early readers of “The Time Stone” have been quite enthusiastic in their comments, praising Estrella for creating a gripping story by skillfully blending science fiction, mystery, and introspection. Both longtime readers of the genre and readers who are just discovering Estrella’s work stands to benefit from “The Time Stone” because of its compelling plot, complex characters, and rich themes.
The book is now available on Amazon and other publishing platforms. Review copies, interviews, and media queries concerning “The Time Stone” and author Jeffrey Estrella can be directed to:
About The Author:
Author Jeffrey J. Estrella grew up in Brooklyn, New York. Jeffrey and his family now reside in Canarsie. Estrella’s diverse experiences and wealth of creative ability are visible in his work. His amazing work, “The Time Stone,” launches a promising new series.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/1643789597/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?ie=UTF8&qid=1686160833&sr=8-1
https://www.austinmacauley.com/us/author/estrella-jeffrey
Jeffrey J. Estrella
The book is now available on Amazon and other publishing platforms. Review copies, interviews, and media queries concerning “The Time Stone” and author Jeffrey Estrella can be directed to:
