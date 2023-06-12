Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Dalhart

June 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Dalhart, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“I congratulate the City of Dalhart on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 170 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Dalhart market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“The City of Dalhart’s designation as a Film Friendly Texas Community is an economic and cultural benefit to the entire Panhandle region,” said Senator Kevin Sparks. “I congratulate them on doing the work necessary to prepare their city for the big screen and look forward to seeing the numerous local jobs this designation could help incentivize.”

“The Dallam and Hartley County area of Texas presents a unique and majestic setting for movies and other film productions,” said Representative John Smithee. “With its designation as a Film Friendly Texas Community, Dalhart will be able to capitalize and diversify in the rapidly growing Texas film industry.”

“We are excited by the possibilities that Film Friendly Texas offers the Dalhart community,” said Dalhart Mayor Justin Moore. “This could be a major economic boost for the City of Dalhart and its local businesses.”

“Dallam County is excited for this opportunity to be designated a Film Friendly Texas Community and what it could bring to the City of Dalhart and its residents,” said Dallam County Judge Wes Ritchey.

The City of Dalhart, located in Dallam and Hartley counties in the Panhandle region, joins more than 170 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline