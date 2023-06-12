vAIsual launches AI training datasets of elephants, dogs and birds on the Dataset Shop

Elephants In The Wild Birds In The Wild Diverse Dog Collection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- vAIsual Inc, the company behind the largest visual dataset collection in the world, today launched the first of its non-biometric datasets, consisting of over 130,000 images of elephants, dogs, and birds.

The Elephants In The Wild dataset, with over 24,000 images, will play a crucial role in training AI models to recognize, classify, and analyze elephant-related data. The resulting trained models can contribute to conservation efforts, habitat management, and wildlife protection, ultimately helping to safeguard elephant populations and their ecosystems.

Avian research for automatic species identification and environmental monitoring will be fueled by the Birds In The Wild dataset, containing over 5000 birds. The AI detection systems in drones and self-driving cars are just two of the use cases for this data.

The third dataset released today is the Diverse Dogs Collection dataset. With over 110,000 images, the dog dataset serves as a valuable resource for training AI models to recognize dog breeds, detect dogs in images, analyze dog behaviors, and contribute to various applications in veterinary science, pet adoption, and animal welfare. The trained models can assist in dog-related tasks, benefiting dog owners, breeders, veterinarians, and researchers alike.

The datasets are specially prepared to meet the needs of ML teams, such as detailed and consistent metatags, various resolutions, and, most importantly, legal clearances.

Access to the datasets is via the Dataset Shop, established in 2022 by clean data specialists, vAIsual, and specifically catering to research and engineering teams training AI for a range of applications.

According to vAIsual CEO, Michael Osterrieder, these datasets are the first of thousands going live on the site in the next few weeks. “After concluding licensing deals for over 300 million images, we now have one of the largest collections of licensable images for AI training available anywhere.”

“We are excited to launch three new datasets that focus on elephants, dogs, and birds respectively. Using our proprietary dataset-building technology, we can now assemble datasets consisting of tens of thousands of images of a particular theme or subject, at the click of a button.

Being able to collate and package these datasets saves hundreds of hours for engineers to prepare material for AI training.” says Osterrieder.

While reducing time is a core benefit, Osterrieder also emphasizes the importance of having full legal clearance.

“We are starting to see dataset disclosure requirements emerging in some jurisdictions, which will mean any AI model trained on scraped data will risk being blocked,” says Osterrieder.

The availability of legally clean datasets, that also pay the original content creators, is an important step to ensure companies building AI technology are doing it ethically and responsibly.

“Offering custom-prepared datasets containing premium visual content, with the consent of the original copyright owners (or their legal representatives), is essential for the AI industry to mature into a truly commercial and viable industry,” says Osterrieder.

In the coming weeks, additional datasets will be added to the Dataset Shop. The datasets are specially prepared for engineers to add to their workflow for AI training and are commercially available in a variety of resolutions.