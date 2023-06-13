Crownhill Packaging Wins Packaging Distributors of America’s President’s Award
The PDA President's Award acknowledges Crownhill Packaging’s exceptional dedication to advancing the values and mission of PDA.
The prestigious award recognizes their commitment to advancing the organization’s mission as well as their impact on the packaging industry itself.SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging, one of North America's largest full-service packaging distributors, has received the prestigious President’s Award at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Packaging Distributors of America (PDA). This esteemed accolade acknowledges Crownhill’s exceptional dedication to advancing the values and mission of PDA, solidifying the organization’s position as a leader in the packaging distribution industry.
The AGM serves as a significant event for PDA members and suppliers to reinforce their North American peer network, forge new business relationships, and celebrate the successes, endeavors, and sustainable innovations within the progressive and ever evolving world of packaging in the past year.
The recipient of the President’s Award is hand-picked every year by George Strobel, President and founder of PDA. Usually given to individuals who made a significant impact that year, 2023 marks the first time a company has received it. Crownhill Packaging's dedication to a community-first approach, fostering product diversity, knowledge, and education, and driving ingenuity in packaging, set it apart as a deserving awardee.
“Crownhill Packaging is certainly the epitome of Packaging Distributors of America,” says George Strobel, President of PDA. “They truly deserve this recognition, and I am very pleased to be able to present the entire Crownhill organization with this inaugural pinnacle award.”
Ken Wong, Vice President of Crownhill Packaging, and Olivia Pietersen, E-Commerce Business Manager, are both previous individual recipients of the PDA President’s Award, having received it in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
“Crownhill Packaging is honored and proud to receive this pinnacle award. Our stakeholders certainly appreciate the acknowledgement by our peer network and business partners as we continue to drive value and purpose within the dynamic world of packaging,” says Ken Wong, Vice President. "Being recognized is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence in packaging distribution. We extend our appreciation to George, PDA, its members and suppliers for this great honor."
As the sole member with locations in both the United States and Canada, Crownhill Packaging is proud to provide fellow members, suppliers, and clients with all the courtesy and expertise the company brings to the packaging distribution world. The award further affirms their ongoing commitment to representing their fellow members and contributing to the advancement of the entire packaging industry.
About Crownhill Packaging
Packaging Solutions Start Here®
Crownhill Packaging is one of North America's largest full-service packaging distributors. With locations in the United States and Canada, they offer a comprehensive range of packaging solutions, including custom packaging design, sustainable packaging options, and efficient distribution services. Crownhill Packaging provides exceptional value, innovation, and customer service to its diverse client base.
www.crownhillpackaging.com
About Packaging Distributors of America
Packaging Distributors of America is a membership organization comprised of 80 owner-operated facilities across North America with combined annual revenue of $2.2 billion and more than 25 million square feet of distribution center floor space. Their mission is to enable ingenuity in packaging by bringing together industry leaders to share best practices and develop new business for its membership as well as distributors, suppliers, and customers. The network’s North American advantage lies in having local, unmatched access to packaging supplies and technology, allowing for custom packaging solutions to be designed from the ground up.
www.pdachain.com
