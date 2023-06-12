Judicate West Welcomes Judge Monica Bachner

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Monica Bachner, formerly with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Judge Bachner is affiliated with the Los Angeles office and available statewide as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge.



“In Judge Bachner’s more than two decades on the Los Angeles Superior Court, she sat in various departments, including criminal and civil, and spent seven years in a civil unlimited independent calendar and trial court,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “Judge Bachner’s diverse experience as a judge in a civil trial court and federal practitioner will be a unique and tremendous asset to our clients, particularly in complicated, nuanced areas like real estate, business, and employment. Her commitment to conducting informal discovery conferences to resolve issues and keep cases on track for resolution is crucial in mediation and arbitration proceedings. Known for her fairness and calm judicial temperament, we are excited to offer her skills in all types of ADR proceedings.”

Appointed by then-Gov. Gray Davis in 2002, Judge Bachner served on the Los Angeles County Superior Court bench for more than 20 years, presiding over a variety of cases, including commercial, employment and real property matters. Prior to her bench appointment, Judge Bachner was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, including serving as the chief prosecutor and holding other management positions for the U.S. Attorney’s Orange County office. She began her legal career in private litigation practice with Los Angeles’ Kadison, Pfaelzer, Woodward, Quinn & Rossi.

Throughout her judicial tenure, Judge Bachner served on numerous Los Angeles Superior Court committees, including chairing the Judicial Education Seminars Governing Committee, a group charged with creating judicial education policy and facilitating educational seminars. She taught classes to experienced judges on various topics, including anti-SLAPP laws and expert witness testimony.

Judge Bachner has taught trial advocacy at University of Southern California Gould School of Law for the last 20 years. She received her J.D. from Columbia Law School (1981) and her B.A. from Radcliffe College at Harvard University (1978).

