The Rare Antiquities Celebrates Successful 60-Day Auction Featuring Picasso and artist Noora Alredhwan
Bringing Art to the Metaverse, The Rare Antiquities Enables Global Art Enthusiasts to Share Ownership of Iconic Art Pieces Through NFTsDUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rare Antiquities, a pioneering project focused on making art and culture accessible to people across the globe, recently concluded a successful 60-day auction featuring three Picasso paintings and one painting by Noora Alredhwan, the mother of HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi. The auction marks a new era in shared art ownership, driven by cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches to art appreciation.
Mohamed Al Banna's vision to break barriers between the Royal Families of the UAE and the general public is evident in his partnership with The Rare Antiquities platform. Through the shared ownership model, this initiative democratizes art ownership and makes it more accessible to everyone, regardless of their social standing or financial background. By embracing the platform's innovative approach, Al Banna helps foster a spirit of inclusivity and bridge the gap between the elite and ordinary art enthusiasts, paving the way for a more connected and culturally enlightened society.
HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi expressed his delight at the outcome of the auction, stating, "I am incredibly proud to witness this momentous event where my mother's painting joins the ranks of iconic artists like Picasso. The Rare Antiquities is truly revolutionizing the art world by making it more accessible and inclusive for art enthusiasts worldwide."
Ryan Howells, Founder of The Rare Antiquities, also shared his thoughts on the successful auction: "We are thrilled with the results of this milestone event. It demonstrates the power of our platform in connecting people to the art they love and promoting the sharing of cultural treasures across the globe. Our vision of making art and culture accessible to all is coming to life, and we will continue to innovate and expand to bring even more unique experiences to our users."
The painting by Noora Alredhwan, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the UAE, sold for over 35,000 AED, with 114 new owners now sharing ownership of the piece. These owners will each receive a fraction of the painting as an NFT minted on the Binance Smart Chain, proportionate to their bid, representing their real-world ownership.
The auction also saw two Picasso paintings sold, one for over 400,000 AED and another reaching over 2.5 million AED, collectively shared amongst 228 individual owners. These art enthusiasts will also receive NFTs representing their ownership stakes in the iconic pieces.
Following the successful auction, all pieces will be placed in The Rare City Metaverse, where users can explore digital museums, crowdfunding initiatives, educational content, and more. The Rare City Metaverse is a groundbreaking platform that brings art and culture closer to global audiences, allowing individuals to experience world-renowned museums and galleries from the comfort of their own homes.
About The Rare Antiquities
The Rare Antiquities is a groundbreaking project dedicated to making art and culture accessible to people across the globe. Founded by Ryan Howells, the project leverages cutting-edge technologies and innovative methodologies to redefine art ownership and appreciation in the digital age. Through partnerships with museums and cultural institutions, as well as hosting successful auctions of shared art ownership, The Rare Antiquities is revolutionizing the way the world experiences and engages with art, history, and culture.
The Rare Age Technologies is set to change the landscape of the art, finance, and real estate industries:
Rare Antiquities Token:
The Rare Age Technologies is preparing to launch the Rare Antiquities Token following the successful auction of Picasso paintings and a Noora Noora Alredhwan piece. This token will enable users to invest in and own proportional shares of iconic art pieces, redefining art ownership in the digital age. The next auction will showcase three Banksy walls valued up to $5.5 million, alongside 12 exclusive 1 of 1 printer proofs.
FND Token:
Rare FND, a donation or reward-based crowdfunding platform for charities and startups, utilizes the FND Token to ensure recipients receive over 110% of the funds raised. By combining blockchain technology with a focus on positive impact, the FND Token revolutionizes the world of crowdfunding and philanthropy.
