TGTE offers condolences and solidarity with victims of India’s tragic train crash

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) offers its heartfelt and sincere condolences to the people of India for the tragic train collision in Odisha, India on the evening of 2nd June, which killed over 275 people and injured over 1000 passengers.Our thoughts go out to the families of all those lost their lives in the accident and our solidarity with them in this hour of great sorrow.According to media accounts the disaster began when the first of the two passenger trains struck an idled freight train at full speed, and then derailed. A second passenger train, heading in the opposite direction, then struck some of the dislocated cars. Officials believe signal problems were the probable cause.The TGTE calls upon governments and humanitarian organisations around the world to provide full support to the rehabilitation of the injured and restoration of normalcy in the lives of the bereaved. Many of the passengers of the two trains that collided were migrant workers, whose families will need economic and psychosocial assistance to overcome the terrible trauma they have suffered. The TGTE will also add to the help that has already poured in from different parts of India and the world towards these monumental tasks ahead.In the context of South Asia such disasters, both manmade and natural, are frequent and there is a need to plan ahead to prevent them or respond in a timely and effective manner. Safety issues, whether in the transport or industrial sector, should be a priority for all governments in the region and the general public should also be involved in such efforts.The lack of emphasis on safety in the region is often because of lack of resources but also the low value given to human life, something reflected also in the rampant violation of human rights in all South Asian countries.The TGTE wishes to reaffirm its commitment to working for peace and welfare of all in South Asia, in particular greater respect for the right to life of individuals in all contexts.ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: pmo@tgte.orgTwitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb: www.tgte-us.org