Akorn Technology Announces Partnership with Cutri Fruit to Enhance Fruit Quality and Shelf Life

Akorn Technology and Cutri Fruit announce strategic collaboration to deliver the highest quality fruit to both local and export markets.

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Akorn Technology , an innovator in natural post-harvest solutions for fresh produce, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Cutri Fruit to extend the shelf life of its produce and continue delivering the highest quality fruit to both local and export markets.As part of Cutri Fruit's commitment to excellence, the company’s food scientists conducted studies which confirmed that Akorn Natural ™ coatings effectively extend the shelf life and elevate the overall quality of stone fruit. Cutri Fruit will be exclusively using Akorn Natural™ coatings in the coming season.Akorn Natural™ coatings are made from 100% natural and sustainable ingredients and use proprietary and patented technologies to extend the shelf life and quality of fresh produce. By applying these coatings to its fruits, Cutri Fruit is confident that it will continue meeting and exceeding the expectations of its customers worldwide and achieving best-in-class standards."Our mission at Cutri Fruit is to use science, systems, and processes to consistently deliver the best fruit in the world to our customers, on time, every time. Studies by our food scientists confirmed that Akorn Natural™ coating was able to extend shelf life and increase the quality of our fruits,” said Gaethan Cutri, CEO of Cutri Fruit. “This coming season, Cutri Fruit will be using Akorn Natural™ coating on all our fruits as we are confident it will assist us to deliver best in class fruit to our customers both in Australia and around the world.”Cutri Fruit's decision to implement Akorn Natural™ coating for the upcoming season demonstrates their unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and delivery of premium produce. By adopting this coating, the company ensures that its fruits will not only retain their freshness and quality but also meet the demands of an ever-evolving market."We are excited to partner with Cutri Fruit, a company that shares our values and commitment to excellence," said Anthony Zografos, CEO of Akorn. "Our coatings have been designed with precision and care to ensure that the fruits retain their natural goodness for longer periods. By working together, we aim to elevate the fruit industry and redefine the standards of quality and freshness. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Cutri in our joint mission of delivering the best fruit in the world.”Akorn Natural™ coatings have been shown to increase the availability of highest quality fruit for profitable economic growth; to open new export channels and enhance customer satisfaction to increase production; and to strengthen export capabilities and economic outcomes to support job creation, including in regional Victoria, Australia where Cutri is located.Anthony Zografos, CEO of Akorn, explained that “high-value fruit export represents a huge opportunity for our customers, but is currently limited by supply chain options and environmental sustainability. Air freight is expensive and adds to the carbon footprint of the fruit. Sea freight is less expensive but takes longer and is not always a viable option as the quality of the fruit at destination cannot be guaranteed, leading to income loss for our customers. Through the use of Akorn Natural™ coatings, our customers have cut their losses by 30%, shipped to more distant markets by sea, and increased the loyalty of their customers in the process.”

Akorn Natural coatings are plug-and-play. Our 100% natural coatings help producers reduce cold chain losses and offer consumers fresher and tastier fruit.