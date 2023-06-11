Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,941 in the last 365 days.

First Unitary Patents on their way to publication

12 June 2023 

The current edition of the European Patent Bulletin contains for the first time data on European patents with request for unitary effect following the entry into operation of the Unitary Patent system on 1 June. 

Data on 600 patents with such requests are mentioned and will be published as granted in the forthcoming edition of the Bulletin. In total, the EPO had received 800 requests for unitary effect by the end of May, as well as 4 500 requests for deferred publication of the grant of the European patent which will make those patents eligible for requesting unitary effect in June and early July.

The entry into force of the Unitary Patent system for 17 EU Member States has been the single most important development in European patent history since the signing of the European Patent Convention on 5 October 1973, nearly fifty years ago. The Unitary Patent system offers a host of expected substantial improvements for users everywhere, including cost reductions, streamlined procedures, increased transparency, and enhanced legal certainty. The Unified Patent Court (UPC), which also commenced its operations on 1 June, makes a centralised litigation system for patents a reality in Europe and allows users to file cases at the European level. 


Further information:

You just read:

First Unitary Patents on their way to publication

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more