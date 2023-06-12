Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Worth USD 43.14 Billion in 2032- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diabetes care devices market size reached USD 22.85 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising need for insulin delivery systems are major factors driving market revenue growth.

High blood glucose levels are a direct outcome of body's failure to generate or use insulin adequately and is the main cause of diabetes. Effective diabetes care includes, among other things, dietary and lifestyle adjustments. In addition, increasing global illness burden is rising due to sedentary lifestyle adoption and urbanization, which is another key factor driving revenue growth. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that about 530 million individuals between the ages of 20 and 79 will receive a diabetes diagnosis in 2021. Other medical conditions, such as stroke, cardiovascular problems, nerve damage, and infections, are also connected to this disease. Development of diabetic medical devices will therefore accelerate due to increasing knowledge about disease control and management to prevent its complications.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The blood glucose monitoring segment accounted for largest revenue share the global diabetes care devices market in 2022. This is attributed to rising number of people regularly using blood glucose monitoring devices because of benefits such as easy mobility and precision. Abbott Diabetes Care Freestyle Lite, Accu-Chek Aviva Nano, Lifescan's One Touch UltraEasy, Bayer's CONTOUR NEXT USB, Accu-Chek Mobile, and TRUEone are some of the most compact blood glucose meters with cutting-edge technologies available in the market.

The hospital & clinics segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global diabetes care devices market during the forecast period. This is due to high demand for diabetes treatment and services and increasing number of hospitals offering access to a large number of care providers and improved facilities. Pre-admission treatment of hyperglycemia in patients undergoing elective surgeries, specialized in-hospital diabetes service implementing established standards, and seamless handoff to pre-arranged outpatient management all contribute to improved diabetes care in hospitals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Sanofi, Lilly, Medtronic, Ypsomed AG, Procter & Gamble, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, BD

Outlook for the Region:

Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Diabetes Care Devices market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Diabetes Care Devices market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

However, we do not restrict our primary interviews only to the industry leaders. Our team covers the entire value chain while verifying the data. A significant number of raw material suppliers, local manufacturers, distributors, and stakeholders are interviewed to make our findings authentic. The current trends, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunities, are also derived through the primary research process.

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Diabetes Care Devices Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Lancets

Test Strips/Test Papers

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Management Mobile Applications

Patient Care Settings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Self/Home Healthcare

Diabetes Specialty Clinics

Other End-use

