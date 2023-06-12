San Francisco Bay Coffee Announces Partnership with Nonprofit Organization Enveritas
In continued support of environmental sustainability, San Francisco Bay Coffee has partnered with Enveritas to assess its supply chain.LINCOLN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Coffee, a leading provider of quality coffee, is proud to announce Enveritas, a nonprofit organization providing sustainability assurance, as a new partner in ongoing efforts to uphold sustainability in the coffee industry.
San Francisco Bay Coffee maintains a continuous commitment to treating everyone in the coffee-making process as family. Using Enveritas’ careful assessment of smallholder farms and practices in social, economic, and environmental sustainability, San Francisco Bay Coffee will develop a better understanding of the accomplishments and challenges among the farms we buy from and be able to more effectively target our efforts to improve conditions for smallholder farmers.
With the Enveritas partnership, customers of San Francisco Bay Coffee will know that they are joining and supporting efforts to improve the working conditions of coffee farms, the welfare of coffee-growing communities, and the overall quality and health of the planet.
Enveritas is a nonprofit organization that provides sustainability assurance for the coffee industry. Applying on-site analysis, Enveritas visits smallholder coffee farms around the world to gain an understanding of farmers’ social, economic, and environmental practices. Coffee roasters pay for these assessments as a way of including and supporting smallholder farms who could not otherwise afford to participate in sustainability verification. Enveritas’ mission is to end global poverty in the coffee sector by 2030. In 2022, Enveritas visited 50,000 farms across more than 20 countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
San Francisco Bay Coffee is pleased to partner with Enveritas, ensuring equity and sustainability are held to the highest standards in the coffee-producing experience.
About the Company:
Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers not only in California but the whole world! Roasting over 30 million pounds of coffee annually, San Francisco Bay Coffee believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!
Emily Eaton
San Francisco Bay Coffee
+1 800-829-1300
service@sfbaycoffee.com