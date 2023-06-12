Bader Rutter Takes Home Seven ANA Awards

Projects including Direct Positive, Keep or Cull Continue to Be Recognized

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bader Rutter, North America’s #1 B2B marcom agency, won seven awards at the 2023 Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2 Awards. The team took home GOLD: GEM Award honors for Direct Positive, GOLD: Lead Generation, Small to Medium Business for Keep or Cull and GOLD: Marketing on a Small Budget for Keep or Cull.

“Our people are passionate believers in the power of B2B and its ability to make an enormous impact,” said David Jordan, president of Bader Rutter. “We thank the ANA for recognizing our work and know that it only motivates us to continue to create work that moves and inspires.”

The ANA B2 Awards recognize the top-performing business-to-business marketers, large or small, with a unique focus on driving demonstrable business results. There are over 40 categories that have evolved to reflect the growing role of B2B marketing and the rapid changes in our industry.

With wins across multiple categories, work that Bader Rutter has produced was celebrated throughout the evening. The multi-award-winning documentary Direct Positive is born of a partnership between Bader Rutter and TEMPO, a membership organization dedicated to furthering the impact of women leaders. The film celebrates female leaders and reveals more than expected — their challenges, inspirations, stumbles and victories, because after all, The World Moves When Women Rise.

To sell tech-resistant beef cattle producers on using genetics to evaluate their breeding decisions, Zoetis and Bader Rutter developed Keep or Cull: a mobile app that tested their judging acumen during a live cattle auction, gamifying the experience with a familiar swiping dating app interface.

The Good Minute, produced by Bader Rutter, is a podcast that spotlights the people and insights that are transforming their industries. Each episode features conversations with c-suite and brand leaders on the good that they define and promote.

The other wins from the evening include:

GOLD: Lead Generation (targeted to small to midsize business): Zoetis, Keep or Cull

GOLD: Marketing on a Small Budget: Zoetis, Keep or Cull

GOLD: B2 GEM (Gender Equality Measure) Award: Direct Positive

SILVER (Top Category Honor): Agency Promotion: The Good Minute

SILVER: Brand Purpose: Direct Positive

BRONZE: Large Agency of The Year

FINALIST: Best of Show, Member’s Choice: Keep or Cull

The awards mark the latest in a series of major wins for Bader Rutter. In the last month, Bader Rutter was named B2B Marketing’s 2023 Agency of the Year and received the number one ranking on B2B Marketing’s annual U.S. Agency Benchmark report.

