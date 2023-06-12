Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Growth to reach USD 30.96 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidences of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nuclear medicine market size reached USD 9.15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Nuclear medicine market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, development of alpha-radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatments, using of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications, and rising demand for accurate diagnostic methods.

Millions of patients across the globe benefit from the daily use of radiation medicine. Certain methods permit medical practitioners to create digital images of internal organs by utilizing short-lived radioisotopes, which are subsequently detected and translated into images, forming the basis of nuclear medicine techniques. A variety of chemicals have been identified by scientists that are absorbed by particular organs, and as a result, various radiopharmaceuticals have been developed.

Revenue growth of the market is being driven by rising prevalence of cancer and Cardiovascular Disease (CVD). The American Cancer Society projects that approximately 268,490 individuals will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the United States in 2022, with around 34,500 expected deaths. The majority of diagnoses are in men aged 65 years and above, with very few cases occurring in men under 40 years of age.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

GE Healthcare, Lantheus, Nordion (Canada) Inc, Novartis AG, EczacÄ±baÅÄ±-Monrol, Bayer AG, Cardinal Health., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bracco, Isotope JSC

Outlook for the Region:

This Research Consider the following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Nuclear Medicine Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Diagnostic Products

SPECT

Tc-99m

TI-201

Ga-67

I-123

Other Spect Products

PET

F-18

Sr-82/Rb-82

Other Pet products

Therapeutic Products

Alpha Emitters

Ra-223

Beta Emitters

I- 131

Y-90

Sm-153

Re-186

Lu-177

Other Beta Emitters

Brachytherapy

Cesium-131

Iodine-125

Palladium-103

Iridium-192

Other Brachytherapy Products

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Thyroid

Lymphoma

Bone Metastasis

Endocrine Tumor

Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Competitive Outlook:

The global Nuclear Medicine market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Moreover, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

The global Nuclear Medicine market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

