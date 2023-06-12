Questex’s Fierce Biotech Summit Returns to Boston in October, Gathering the Industry's Most Influential Leaders to Discuss the Future of Biotech

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Biotech, today announces the Fierce Biotech Summit , the only event that covers the entire pharma R&D spectrum, from basic research through clinical trials, will take place October 16-18 in Boston. Register here.



“Following our successful inaugural 2022 event, we are excited to reconvene with the biotech community to discuss the future of the industry,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “The biotech landscape is rapidly evolving, and with each breakthrough we wonder what is next. The event will cover the use of AI in drug development, unique dealmaking strategies, the latest innovations in oncology and much more.”

The conference will cover drug development from the earliest stage of research to FDA approval and highlight the players involved in getting a drug from the lab to commercialization. Created by the editors behind Fierce Biotech, the conference will bring together over 600 biotech executives to network and learn how to improve partnerships and pipeline strategies.

Event topics include:

The Next Blockbuster Indications

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA): The Dawn of a New Era - What Will it Mean for Innovation?

The Future of Oncology: Innovation and Advancements in the Biotech Industry

Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Development with AI: Maximizing Efficiency and Innovation in Biotech

Success in the Middle of a Downturn: Strategies for Weathering the Biotech Storm and Building Trust in the Market

Fierce 15 Panel – Where are they now?

The Fierce Biotech Summit will also celebrate top biotech innovators at the Fierce Biotech Fierce 15 awards ceremony. Select 2022 Fierce 15 winners include: Amphista Therapeutics; Generate Biomedicines; Lexeo Therapeutics; Scorpion Therapeutics; and Verge Genomics.

The agenda features more than 30 in-depth sessions and two dedicated tracks:

Strategy and Dealmaking: Thought leaders, industry experts, investors, and executives to explore the intricacies of biotech strategy and the art of dealmaking.

Thought leaders, industry experts, investors, and executives to explore the intricacies of biotech strategy and the art of dealmaking. Early-Stage Development: Uncover the latest research methodologies, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative approaches that accelerate the progression of promising scientific discoveries.

Presentations will be delivered by companies who are pioneering innovative ideas and new technologies to drive the industry forward, including:

Shakti Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Accent Therapeutics

Sharon Benzeno, PhD MBA, Chief Commercial Officer, Immune Medicine, Adaptive Biotechnologies

Leslie DeVos, President, Consulting Business Unit, Allucent

Julia Owens, President & Chief Executive Officer, Ananke Therapeutics

Devyn Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies and current Chairman of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

and current Chairman of the Lisa Deschamps, Chief Executive Officer, AviadoBio

Priya Singhal, MD, MPH, Executive Vice President, Head of Development, Biogen

Amanda Banks, M.D., Former Chief Executive Officer and Advisor and Board Member, Blackfynn

Helen Ho, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Blueprint Medicines

Alex Harding, MD, MBA – Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development, CRISPR Therapeutics

Nadim Ahmed, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cullinan Oncology

Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Immunology Research, Lilly Research Labs, Eli Lilly

Clare Murray, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development & Strategy, ElevateBio

Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Fog Pharma

Andrew Krivoshik, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Frontier Medicines

Jason Silvers, Chief Financial Officer, Generate Biomedicines

Alex Snyder, Chief Medical Officer, Generate Biomedicines

Elizabeth Jeffords, President & Chief Executive Officer, Iolyx Therapeutics

Janice Chen, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mammoth Biosciences

Sarah Noonberg, Chief Medical Officer, Metagenomi

Abbas Kazimi, Chief Business Officer, Nimbus Therapeutics

Uli Stilz, Vice President, Novo Nordisk Bio Innovation Hub

Agnete Fredrickson, M.Sc., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, nykode therapeutics

Angèle Maki, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Business Development, ReCode Therapeutics

Prakash Raman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Ribon Therapeutics

Dr. Laura Gault, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Sage Therapeutics

Alise Reicin, Chief Executive Officer, Tectonic Therapeutic



See the agenda here.

Premier Fierce Biotech Summit partners are: DNAnexus, FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Uncapped

For more information on the Fierce Biotech Summit, visit fiercebiotechsummit.com. To register click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Brandon Pepper, Sales Director at bpepper@questex.com.

