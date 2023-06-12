Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size and Share Worth USD 133.07 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems is key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical equipment maintenance market size was USD 49.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Medical equipment maintenance market revenue growth is driven by factors such as a rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems, innovation in service offerings and use of the Internet of Things (IoT), and emergence of International Standardization Organizations (ISOs).

Refurbishment of medical equipment has a positive impact on the environment by reducing waste generation and conserving energy, resources, and raw materials. The majority of consumers prefer to purchase medical equipment online due to lower prices offered by online merchants, speedy delivery, an easy ordering process, and lower transaction and product costs, providing a more convenient purchasing process as consumers can make purchases remotely.

In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Medical Equipment Maintenance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The imaging equipment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. The widespread availability of diagnostic imaging technology such as digital X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, and magnetic resonance imaging machines has resulted in a rise in the number of diagnostic operations conducted across the globe. Medical equipment maintenance is expected to rise at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to increased investments in new device development by healthcare sector participants worldwide.

The corrective maintenance segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Corrective maintenance is essential because it allows a facility to continue normal operations once a piece of equipment fails. After an instrument fails, it must be replaced or repaired, and this maintenance work can be prioritized according to its level of urgency. This incorporates productivity and interruption concerns in addition to safety considerations. In most cases, unscheduled corrective maintenance causes fewer production delays than a full breakdown of machinery. By performing corrective maintenance on an item before it entirely breaks down, a failure can be eliminated. Preventing expensive failures and downtime requires monitoring for symptoms of wear and replacing worn parts before the collapse. Equipment failure can be reduced by arranging these activities according to their importance.

Scope of the Report

The global Medical Equipment Maintenance market research study is divided into three parts: product type, application, and area. Each section is divided into chapters that cover different themes. In each chapter, there are graphs that show growth from one year to the next, as well as what causes growth and what stops it. Also, the study shows what the government thinks will happen in regional markets that have an effect on the world business of drugs to treat brain metastases.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

General Electric, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., B. Braun SE, Alliance Medical Limited., Althea Group Holdings Limited

Outlook for the Region:

This Research Consider the following Regions:







Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Medical Equipment Maintenance market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Medical Equipment Maintenance market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Imaging Equipment

CT

MRI

Digital X-Ray

Ultrasound

Others

Life Support Devices

Dental Equipment

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Competitive Outlook:

The global Medical Equipment Maintenance market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Moreover, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Medical Equipment Maintenance market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

For complete Report visit us @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-equipment-maintenance-market

