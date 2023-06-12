New Publication Highlights Basic Science Supporting Simufilam

Publication Reviews Certain Receptor-Protein Interactions.

Provides Overview of Basic Science Supporting Simufilam.

Published in Drug Development Research, a Peer-Reviewed Journal.



/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced a new science publication in Drug Development Research, a peer-reviewed journal. This article reviews certain receptor-protein interactions, including an overview of basic science supporting simufilam. Simufilam is Cassava Sciences’ oral investigational drug candidate that is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease dementia.

“This paper highlights the role of altered filamin A and its receptor interactions in Alzheimer's disease,” said Lindsay Burns, PhD, first author and Cassava Sciences’ Senior VP, Neuroscience. “We believe the theme of receptor-protein interactions is critical to the proposed mechanism of action of simufilam, our small molecule drug candidate for patients with Alzheimer's disease.”

The review article was published on-line June 8, 2023, ahead of print and is titled “Targeting alpha7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors and their protein interactions in Alzheimer’s disease drug development.” The abstract is currently available on-line on the publisher’s website: https://doi.org/10.1002/ddr.22085.

Access to the full text is subject to the publisher’s copyright and fee policies. The citation is: “Burns LH, Pei Z, Wang HY. Targeting α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors and their protein interactions in Alzheimer's disease drug development. Drug Dev Res. 2023 Jun 8. doi: 10.1002/ddr.22085. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37291958.”

About Simufilam

Simufilam is a novel drug candidate designed to treat and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Simufilam binds tightly to an altered conformation of the filamin A protein (FLNA) that is present in the brain of the Alzheimer’s patient and is critical to the toxicity of Aβ42. Simufilam is wholly owned by Cassava Sciences, without royalty or payment obligation to any third party.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that may include but are not limited to: our basic research in support of simufilam; the design, scope, conduct or intended purpose of our Phase 3 program of simufilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease; the safety or expected effects of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease, if any; any expected clinical results of Phase 3 studies; the treatment of people with Alzheimer’s disease dementia; the safety or efficacy of simufilam in people with Alzheimer’s disease dementia; verbal commentaries made by our employees; and potential benefits, if any, of the our product candidates. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Simufilam is our investigational product candidates. It is not approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established in patients. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Clinical results from our prior studies may not be indicative of results of future or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or any scientific data we present or publish.